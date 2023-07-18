U.N.: American detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ

1/3

A U.S. citizen crossed the military demarcation line separating separating the two Koreas in to North Korea without authorization, the U.S.-led U.N. Command said Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen has crossed the military demarcation line separating South Korea from North Korea without authorization, the U.S.-led U.N. Command said Tuesday. Local media reports say the man was an American military service member, but that has not yet been confirmed by U.S. officials. Advertisement

The unidentified man moved into the North during a tour to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone and is believed to be in North Korea's custody, according to the UNC.

The incident happened in Panmunjeom, a village just north of the de facto border between North and South Korea. The area overlaps South Korea's southern Gyeonggi Province, and the Kaesong Industrial Region in North Korea.

The U.N. command did not elaborate on other details.

"We ... are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the UNC said in a tweet referring to the North Korean People's Army.

Witnesses report a man from their tour group suddenly breaking stride and running across the military demarcation line.

"To our right, we hear a loud HA-HA-HA and one guy from OUR GROUP that has been with us all day- runs in between two of the buildings and over to the other side!!," Mikaela Johansson, a Swedish national on a tour of the JSA wrote on Facebook following the incident.

"It took everybody a second to react and grasp what had actually happened, then we were ordered into and through Freedom House and running back to our military bus."

North Korea has not publicly commented on the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what level of security was in place on the north side of the border, which has historically been heavily patrolled on both sides.

The DPRK began heavily scaling back routine patrols in the JSA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident came as Pyongyang is expected to respond angrily to the first U.S. nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine visit to South Korea in decades and the inaugural session of the allies' Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul this week.

Some observers raised the possibility that the incident could lead to direct engagement between Washington and Pyongyang on the release of the U.S. national and other bilateral issues.

The UNC oversees activities in the DMZ.

Yonhap contributed to this report