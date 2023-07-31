July 31 (UPI) -- Consumer inflation in the euro area continued its downward track in July, slowing by 0.2% to 5.3% largely due to ongoing sharp drops in the price of energy, the European Union's main statistical agency said Monday.
The price of energy fell even faster than in June posting a decline of 6.1%, up from 5.6%, but the slowdown in annual inflation was limited by continuing high food, alcohol and tobacco inflation which came in at 10.8% for July, non-energy industrial goods at 5% and services which rebounded to 5.6%, flash estimates from Eurostat show.