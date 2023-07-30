Advertisement
July 30, 2023 / 11:49 AM / Updated at 12:02 AM

Bomb blast at Pakistan political rally leaves at least 44 dead

By Adam Schrader & Darryl Coote
People shift coffins outside a hospital following a blast targeting a gathering of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Bajaur, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo by Hanifullah Khan/EPA-EFE
People shift coffins outside a hospital following a blast targeting a gathering of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Bajaur, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo by Hanifullah Khan/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- An explosion killed at least 44 people and injured more than 100 at a rally for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl political party in Pakistan on Sunday.

Akhter Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of police for the Bajaur district, which borders Afghanistan, told CNN that the explosion was a suspected suicide bomb on the outskirts of the city of Khar.

The party said in a statement on Facebook that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued orders to send helicopters to aid the injured.

In a later tweet, Sharif blamed the attack on those who stand against Pakistan's democratic system while promising to will find those responsible and hold them to account.

"The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed," he said. "The entire nation, including me, is an equal participant in the grief of the families of those who were martyred in the incident."

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the attack.

"The anti-national elements want to spread chaos," she said. "The perpetrators of the incident will be brought to justice."

Local health officials said "special measures" have been taken at District Headquarters Hospital Timergara for the injured of Bajaur blast and the injured are being treated.

"All doctors and other staff are present. The hospital has been provided with all necessary medicines and alert to the ICU team," the health department said in a statement.

"Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director-General for Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered to ensure availability of medicines and other essential commodities in all hospitals, especially DHQ hospitals of these districts," the statement reads.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad also offered its condolences.

"We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused harm to many others," the embassy tweeted. "Such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and democratic society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time."

