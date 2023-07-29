Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2023 / 2:22 PM

European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup

By Simon Druker
1/3
The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the EU confirmed Saturday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the EU confirmed Saturday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the European officials confirmed Saturday.

The bloc will suspend "all cooperation activities in the field of security," EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said in a Saturday statement.

Advertisement

"[Niger president Mohammed Bazoum] was democratically elected and therefore he is and remains the only legitimate president of the country," he said.

Bazoum remains detained in the country's capital of Niamey and Borrell on Saturday called for his immediate release.

"The EU holds the putschists accountable for his safety and that of his family," he said in the statement.

The leader of the coup, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, on Friday declared himself leader of the country after deposing Bazoum earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Tchiani has commanded the presidential guard since 2011 and said during a televised statement that economic insecurity and corruption forced the military coup.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger. The constitutional order needs to be fully restored, without delay," Borrell reiterated

The United States, France and EU have all said they do not recognize Tchiani and the other coup leaders as a legitimate government.

However, Washington has also confirmed it will continue sending aid to Niger, which has a population of more than 25 million people.

France is freezing all development and financial aid to its former colony, which is home to its regional military headquarters.

Read More

Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup U.S. aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors

Latest Headlines

India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
World News // 21 minutes ago
India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
July 29 (UPI) -- The population of tigers in India has increased by 6% each year between 2018 and 2022 and the country now hosts three-quarters of the world's total, the government said Saturday on International Tiger Day.
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
July 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials have reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, official media reported Saturday
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
World News // 2 hours ago
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
July 29 (UPI) -- Four Australian military crew members are feared dead Saturday after their helicopter came down in the Pacific Ocean during night drills.
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
World News // 4 hours ago
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
July 29 (UPI) -- Two teenage children were among the nine people injured during a Russian missile attack on a high-rise residential building in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the region's administrator said Saturday.
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
World News // 1 day ago
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
July 28 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri came ashore in southeast China Friday with winds of 112 mph and heavy rain forcing the evacuation of 416,000 people while closing businesses, schools and factories.
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
World News // 1 day ago
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
July 28 (UPI) -- Former chair of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England's forecasting and related processes, the institution announced on Friday.
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'
World News // 1 day ago
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'
July 28 (UPI) -- G20 nations made no progress on climate policy Friday, failing to agree on renewables and fossil fuel, even as the world suffers the hottest temperatures on record driven by human-induced climate change.
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has proposed new expanded safety regulations to prevent the importation and sale of dangerous toys, particularly those containing toxic substances.
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
World News // 1 day ago
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
July 28 (UPI) -- Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led Niger's presidential guards, has declared himself leader of the country after seizing and deposing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility
World News // 1 day ago
Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility
July 28 (UPI) -- A wildfire triggered a series of massive explosions at an ammunition warehouse that shook southern Greece and forced the military to evacuate a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from a major air base.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Walmart and PepsiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative
Walmart and PepsiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement