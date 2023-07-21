Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 21, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Palestinian-Americans excited but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid

By Debbie Hill
1/3
Palestinian-Americans Ameena AbuAwad, 34, and her Aunt Nuha Khraiwish, 54, welcomed the prospect of traveling out of nearby Ben Gurion Airport but said they worried Israel or Jordan may not allow their free entry into Israel for long. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Palestinian-Americans Ameena AbuAwad, 34, and her Aunt Nuha Khraiwish, 54, welcomed the prospect of traveling out of nearby Ben Gurion Airport but said they worried Israel or Jordan may not allow their free entry into Israel for long. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

WEST BANK, July 21 (UPI) -- Israel's decision to allow Americans living in the West Bank to enter the country is an exciting prospect that would allow Palestinian-Americans to return to the United States more easily but some worry the practice could be short-lived.

Beginning Thursday, Israel agreed to allow "any American" citizen, including those with dual citizenship and residents of Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip to enter in exchange for Israeli's being granted permission to enter the United States visa-free for trips lasting up to 90 days once it is admitted into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program.

Advertisement

A group of Palestinian-American women told UPI in interviews Friday that the deal would reduce the cost and time required to travel out of the West Bank but they worried Israel would revoke their access as soon as it is admitted into the waiver program.

Advertisement

Madees Khoury, 37, a brewer and general manager of Taybeh Beer in the West Bank, said she and her siblings were excited about the prospect of flying out of nearby Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. But she didn't want to get her hopes up until the agreement exits the trial period.

RELATED Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened

Khoury, who lived in Boston until she was 14, said it takes her two days to travel between her West Bank home and Amman Airport in Jordan, as she racks up costs booking a hotel stay upon arriving before her flight and even more for travel to the airport.

"It's time-consuming and expensive to go to Jordan, when I could take a taxi 50 minutes to Ben Gurion Airport from home," she said.

Ameena AbuAwad, 34-year-old from Chicago who works as a medical assistant and English teacher in Ramallah, West Bank, said traveling to Jordan with her five children often adds two days and hundreds of dollars to the cost of the trip.

RELATED Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'

"For our family of seven, we spend $90 for a taxi to Jericho, where we pay taxes to Israel and for a bus to take us a short distance to the Allenby Bridge Crossing into Jordan," d AbuAwad said. "The taxes and the bus cost approximately $50 for each person, plus extra for each suitcase. That's at least $420 extra since we can't fly from Ben Gurion Airport."

Advertisement

She added the bus often stops at a border line for up to 3 hours, leaving her children "restless and crying" and that more time and expenses await on the Jordanian side as Israeli security check their bags and they are required to pay a Jordanian travel tax of $32.57 a person.

AbuAwad and her aunt, Nuha Khraiwish, 54, who lives in Chicago but has a home in Turmus Aya, West Bank, added that Jordan seeks to capitalize on the situation as flights from the Jordanian airport are often scheduled at times that make it unreasonable to depart the same day they arrive from the West Bank, necessitating a hotel stay that can cost more than $100.

RELATED Blinken urges Senate to confirm dozens of foreign service nominees

"If this United States-Israeli plan really goes through, then it will mean money saved and also more time with family, since we don't have to go through Jordan," Khraiwish said. "But I'm worried the Jordanians will try and kill the possibility for Palestinian Americans to fly out of Ben Gurion Airport since we are big business for them."

Latest Headlines

Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
July 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the Odessa region of Ukraine for a fourth straight night into Friday morning, hitting port and grain facilities critical to the export of wheat and other products to other countries.
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
World News // 2 hours ago
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor unveiled six new nanotechnologies, including a surface-coating technique designed to remove scratches on car surfaces or water from camera glasses.
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
World News // 4 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
July 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Ukraine's ambassador to Britain Friday after a row over Zelensky's response to a claim by Britain's defense minister that Ukraine should show more gratitude for weapons.
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
World News // 4 hours ago
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
July 21 (UPI) -- Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, former commander of the Russian forces in occupied Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was arrested Friday on extremism charges according to his wife and Russian media.
Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened
July 21 (UPI) -- More than 1,100 Israeli military reservists warned Friday they will cease serving to protest the government's plans to weaken the independent power of the judiciary.
Amsterdam bans cruise ship visits to city's center
World News // 5 hours ago
Amsterdam bans cruise ship visits to city's center
July 21 (UPI) -- In a continued effort to build on its sustainability movement to decrease pollution, Amsterdam's council banned cruise ships from its city center on Friday.
Britain's ruling Conservatives lose 2 of 3 parliamentary by-elections
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain's ruling Conservatives lose 2 of 3 parliamentary by-elections
July 21 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative government took a hammering Friday losing another two seats to opposition parties in parliamentary elections with just over a year to go until a general election.
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
World News // 12 hours ago
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating a mass shooting that left five people dead this week in the Caribbean nation's capital of Kingstown.
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
World News // 15 hours ago
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
July 20 (UPI) -- Additional U.S. warships and Marines are to be deployed to the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Thursday.
Alexei Navalny supporters fear Russian dissident could face 20 more years in prison
World News // 21 hours ago
Alexei Navalny supporters fear Russian dissident could face 20 more years in prison
July 20 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny could face an additional 20 years in prison, according to his lawyer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement