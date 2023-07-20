Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2023 / 2:44 AM

Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program

By Darryl Coote
Ambassador of Israel to the United States Michael Herzog signs a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that will permit all Americans entry into Israel. Photo courtesy of Ambassador of Israel to the United States Michael Herzog/Twitter
Ambassador of Israel to the United States Michael Herzog signs a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that will permit all Americans entry into Israel. Photo courtesy of Ambassador of Israel to the United States Michael Herzog/Twitter

July 20 (UPI) -- Starting Thursday, all U.S. citizens, including Palestinian Americans residing in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, will be allowed to enter Israel as it seeks visa-free entry for its citizens to the United States.

The agreement was signed Wednesday by U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides and Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States, as the Middle Eastern country seeks to meet the requirements for acceptance to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program.

Advertisement

"Implementing this principle strengthens the unbreakable bond between our countries and directly contributes to Israel's security," Tzachi Hanegbi, director of Israel's national Security Council and National security adviser, said in a statement.

"This is an important milestone, which brings us closer to fully complying with the American government's requirements for the VWP nomination."

RELATED Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'

Citizens of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program have the ability to travel to the United States for visa-free stays of 90 days or less.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday that Israel made the change to ensure "equal treatment for all U.S. citizens, without regard to national origin, religion or ethnicity," and that the Biden administration will work with Israel in its efforts to meet the U.S. Visa Waiver Program requirements.

Advertisement

"The United States will continue to closely engage with the government of Israel and monitor the implementation of its updated travel policies, which will inform Israel's candidacy for the Visa Waiver Program," he said in a statement.

RELATED House passes pro-Israel resolution after Rep. Jayapal's comments

The MOU was signed as Israeli President Issac Herzog was in Washington where he addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday and said the U.S.-Israeli bond is "unbreakable."

"Israel and the U.S. will disagree on many matters," Herzog said. "But we will always remain family. Our bond may be challenged at times. But is absolutely unbreakable."

The MOU's signing and Herzog's visit come as the U.S-Israeli relationship has cooled under the far-right coalition government of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that seeks to overhaul its judiciary and has increased efforts to expand illegal West Bank settlements.

RELATED Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court

On Monday, Biden spoke with Netanyahu and the two leaders agreed to meet in person at a later date.

Latest Headlines

Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
July 19 (UPI) -- Frontline healthcare workers in Palestine will receive bulletproof vests amid increasing attacks on them by Israeli forces.
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
World News // 6 hours ago
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday, putting the country on high alert ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup.
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, effectively destroying 60,000 tons of grain and injuring six people.
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
World News // 13 hours ago
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
BANGKOK, July 19 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's second bid to become prime minister was derailed by military and pro-monarchy factions in parliament on Wednesday, throwing Thailand's political future into disarray.
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
July 19 (UPI) -- A power transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in the Uttarakhand Chamoli District on Wednesday, killing at 1east 16 by electrocution and injuring several others.
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
World News // 15 hours ago
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
July 19 (UPI) -- Africa, avoiding controversy with the International Criminal Court and a warrant for his arrest, officials said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
World News // 15 hours ago
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
July 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formally apologized at the House of Commons for the British military's previous ban on LGBT service members.
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 21 hours ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, made a surprise trip to China, where he met with Li Shangfu, China's minister of defense.
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
July 19 (UPI) -- The head of the British secret intelligence service MI6 on Wednesday urged Russians who felt ashamed of serving in Vladimir Putin's regime to defect or become spies for Britain.
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
World News // 17 hours ago
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
July 19 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom moved a step closer to its proposed $69 billion purchase of virtualization leader VMware with the British Competition and Markets Authority clearing the deal on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement