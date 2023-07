Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress Wednesday following a Tuesday meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House Herzog is a former leader leader of Israel's Zionist Union Party. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Israeli President Issac Herzog is addressing a Joint Meeting of Congress Wednesday on a trip to the United States. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last year invited Herzog to address Congress "to commemorate 75 years of success of the STate of Israel and the strong, enduring U.S.-Israel alliance." Advertisement

"This invitation to speak at a joint meeting of Congress is a testament to the decades of bipartisan and bicameral support for Israel that transcends party politics and I look forward to welcoming him to the Capitol," Schumer said.

President Joe Biden met with Herzog on Tuesday as the two discussed "the special significance" of Herzog's address to Congress "reflective of the enduring nature of our partnership, one that has transcended numerous U.S. and Israeli administrations," according to the White House.

"The two consulted on key issues of mutual concern, including enhanced coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and Iran's growing defense partnership with Russia," the White House said in a statement. "They noted the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship, based on the bedrock of shared democratic values, and discussed the need for a consensus-based approach to the judicial reform package. "

Advertisement

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell all welcomed Herzog's address.

The address comes after the House on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a resolution affirming U.S. support for Israel after Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Israel a "racist" state."