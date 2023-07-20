Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2023 / 11:32 PM

More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan and its crew pictured here in late May 2022 during Fleet Week in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan and its crew pictured here in late May 2022 during Fleet Week in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Additional U.S. warships and Marines are to be deployed to the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Thursday, as the United States continues to bolster its military presence in the region to counter Iran's growing threats to commerce vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, along with their personnel and equipment, will be deployed to U.S. Central Command's Area of Responsibility where they will join the USS Thomas Hudner and F-35 and F-16 fighter jets that were deployed earlier this week.

Advertisement

"Through these actions, the United States is demonstrating commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilization activities in the region," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The deployments follow recent destabilizing activities committed by Iran in the Gulf that have required intervention by the United States and ally militaries.

RELATED U.S. bolsters forces in Persian Gulf to counter Iran's attempts to seize tankers

In April, Iran's navy was successful in capturing a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker.

In early June, the U.S. and British navies responded to a distress call from a merchant ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz that came under harassment from what U.S. Naval Forces Central Command described as three Iranian fast-attack boats.

Advertisement

And on July 5, the U.S. military said it thwarted two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize commercial tankers near the coast of Oman.

RELATED Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'

According to U.S. Central Command, in the last two years, Iran has either attacked, seized or attempted to seizure nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels within its area of operations.

U.S. Central Command said Thursday's deployment will add further aviation, maritime and Marine assets that provide "even greater flexibility and maritime capability in the region."

"These additional forces provide unique capabilities, which alongside our partners nations in the region, further safeguard the free flow of international commerce and uphold the rules-based international order, and deter Iranian destabilizing activities in the region," Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

RELATED Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station

The deployment of additional fighter jets and the USS Thomas Hudner, which is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, was announced Monday, which was on top of May's increase in rotation of U.S. warships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest Headlines

Alexei Navalny supporters fear Russian dissident could face 20 more years in prison
World News // 7 hours ago
Alexei Navalny supporters fear Russian dissident could face 20 more years in prison
July 20 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny could face an additional 20 years in prison, according to his lawyer.
Iraqi PM expels Swedish ambassador after protesters storm embassy over Koran burnings
World News // 20 hours ago
Iraqi PM expels Swedish ambassador after protesters storm embassy over Koran burnings
July 20 (UPI) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Thursday expelled Sweden's ambassador to Baghdad and recalled the country's ambassador to Stockholm as tensions flared over Koran burning.
Russian strikes in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Odessa kill 3, injure 27
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian strikes in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Odessa kill 3, injure 27
July 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched strikes against Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Odessa early Thursday, injuring at least 27 people and killing at least three.
Meet Pibot: South Korean scientists develop humanoid aircraft pilot
World News // 12 hours ago
Meet Pibot: South Korean scientists develop humanoid aircraft pilot
SEOUL, July 20 (UPI) -- The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology said its scientists have developed a humanoid robot that can fly aircraft.
Bird flu outbreak hits remote stretches of Welsh coastline killing hundreds of seabirds
World News // 15 hours ago
Bird flu outbreak hits remote stretches of Welsh coastline killing hundreds of seabirds
July 20 (UPI) -- Wales confirmed a summer outbreak of bird flu Thursday among seabird colonies on its southwestern coast with the public being asked to report dead or dying birds to authorities, but to stay clear of them.
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
World News // 15 hours ago
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
BANGKOK, July 20 (UPI) -- Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called for calm Thursday, a day after military- and monarchy-aligned members of parliament blocked election winner Pita Limjaroenrat's bid for prime minister.
Britain's competition regulator calls for greater transparency on food price-labeling
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain's competition regulator calls for greater transparency on food price-labeling
July 20 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Thursday that early findings of a competition probe of the grocery sector found it was serving consumers well but warned more needed to be done on price-labeling
20,000 senior doctors working for Britain's NHS begin two-day strike over pay
World News // 18 hours ago
20,000 senior doctors working for Britain's NHS begin two-day strike over pay
July 20 (UPI) -- More than 20,000 senior National Health Service doctors walked out of hospitals across England on Thursday at the start of a 48-hour strike over pay that will see nearly all appointments and operations canceled.
Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
World News // 19 hours ago
Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
July 20 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state who is on a surprise trip to China, met with the Asian nation's leader, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Thursday, according to state-run media.
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
July 20 (UPI) -- Starting Thursday, all U.S. citizens, including American Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, will be allowed to enter Israel without a visa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement