Two Iranian police officers were killed when attackers stormed a police station in southeastern Iran on Saturday. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed when militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran on Saturday, local authorities said. The police commander of the restive Sistan and Baluchistan province in southeastern Iran said the attackers attempted to enter the police station a Zahedan with grenades but were unsuccessful, according to the Tasmin News agency. Advertisement

Sardar Jalilian said two officers were killed as the attackers first attempted to enter the main area of ​​the police station, then after being repelled, turned to its guard tower started blindly shooting in a confrontation with police forces.

Four of the attackers were also killed in the incident, Jalilian said.

Residents of Sistan and Baluchistan have staged weekly protests against the Iranian government for nearly a year commemorating an incident on September 30, 2022, in which Iranian security forces killed at least 80 anti-regime protesters, according to U.S.-based Iran International television channel.