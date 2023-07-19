Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2023 / 11:41 AM

Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Officials said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to the BRICS summit in Johannesburg as he faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI
Officials said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to the BRICS summit in Johannesburg as he faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- South Africa and Russia agreed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg as he faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, officials said Wednesday.

The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Wednesday that the two nations reached a "mutual agreement" for Putin to not attend the summit in person. The Kremlin will be physically represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, added that Putin will still address the summit by video link.

Ramaphosa said in a court document made public Tuesday that hosting Putin would have threatened South Africa's national security.

RELATED Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect

"Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war. It would be inconsistent with our constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia," he said.

The ICC had issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March in connection with the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia during an invasion of Ukraine. South Africa is a signatory to the ICC, making them responsible for enforcing the arrest warrant.

Advertisement

Putin had debated attending the BRICS Summit as South African officials said in May they would extend diplomatic immunity to Putin and any world leader who attended the meeting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

RELATED Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children

South African opposition leaders had gone to court to force Ramaphosa's government to arrest Putin if he landed on South African soil.

The decision was met with criticism by Russian supporters, who charged that South Africa should have insisted on sovereignty and prevented Putin from being arrested.

RELATED Events that never happened could influence 2024 presidential election

Latest Headlines

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
World News // 6 minutes ago
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
July 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formally apologized at the House of Commons for the British military's previous ban on LGBT service members.
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 6 hours ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, made a surprise trip to China, where he met with Li Shangfu, China's minister of defense.
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
July 19 (UPI) -- The head of the British secret intelligence service MI6 on Wednesday urged Russians who felt ashamed of serving in Vladimir Putin's regime to defect or become spies for Britain.
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
World News // 2 hours ago
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
July 19 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom moved a step closer to its proposed $69 billion purchase of virtualization leader VMware with the British Competition and Markets Authority clearing the deal on Wednesday.
6 hurt in Russian airstrikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway
World News // 3 hours ago
6 hurt in Russian airstrikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, injuring at least six people and causing extensive damage.
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
World News // 5 hours ago
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's inflation rate slowed sharply in June to its lowest level in 15 months due to lower fuel prices and food rising at a slower pace, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 2 days ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists' refusal to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 19 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier is believed to have been detained in North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line from South Korea without authorization, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
World News // 22 hours ago
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union is sending firefighters and equipment to Greece as that country deals with a growing number of wildfires amid a record heat wave gripping the continent.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
Johnson & Johnson sues Biden administration over drug-pricing policies
Johnson & Johnson sues Biden administration over drug-pricing policies
For only third time in 3 decades, Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
For only third time in 3 decades, Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement