Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect

By Paul Godfrey
Richard Moore, or 'C', the man at the head of Britain's shadowy MI6 spy agency said Wednesday its doors were always open to Russians working for the Kremlin who felt uneasy about what their country was doing to Ukraine. File photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA
Richard Moore, or 'C', the man at the head of Britain's shadowy MI6 spy agency said Wednesday its doors were always open to Russians working for the Kremlin who felt uneasy about what their country was doing to Ukraine. File photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

July 19 (UPI) -- The head of the British secret intelligence service MI6 on Wednesday urged Russians who felt ashamed of serving in Vladimir Putin's regime to defect or become spies for Britain.

Richard Moore, the spy agency's chief, said Russians struggling with pangs of conscience over the war in Ukraine were encouraged to come join the service, in a speech in the Czech Republic capital, Prague.

Advertisement

"I invite them to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us -- our door is always open," Moore said.

"We will handle their offers of help with the discretion and professionalism for which our service is famed, their secrets will always be safe with us."

RELATED Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus

In his speech marking the 55th anniversary of the crackdown by Russian forces that ended the 1968 Prague Spring uprising in then-Czechoslovakia, Moore said he knew many Russian were torn by the "same dilemmas and the same tugs of conscience" as their forebears did back then.

He said Russians were quietly appalled to see their military "pulverizing" the cities of a "kindred country."

"They know in their hearts that Putin's case for attacking a fellow Slavic nation is fraudulent, a miasma of lies and fantasy," said Moore in the only speech he has given this year.

Advertisement

Regarding the short-lived mutiny by the Wagner mercenary forces of Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin in June, Moore said the compromise agreement the Russian president was forced to negotiate in order for the fighters to stand down was a "humiliation."

He said that while Prigozhin had not been seen since and his exact whereabouts remained a mystery, as far as MI6 was concerned the Wagner leader was still alive.

Under the behind-closed-doors deal, brokered in part by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin was offered safe passage out of Russia to Belarus and his forces were offered the choice of joining him there, demobilizing, or signing up with the Russian regular army.

RELATED Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny

Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday that Wagner Group forces had arrived in Belarus as Russian President Vladimir Putin continued efforts to split the mercenaries from their leader.

However, Ukraine's State Border Service was unable to provide details saying its officers were working to gauge the numbers and location of the Wagner units arriving.

Read More

Russian general relieved of duties after criticizing military leadership

Latest Headlines

British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
World News // 33 minutes ago
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
July 19 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom moved a step closer to its proposed $69 billion purchase of virtualization leader VMware with the British Competition and Markets Authority clearing the deal on Wednesday.
6 hurt in Russian airstrikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway
World News // 1 hour ago
6 hurt in Russian airstrikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, injuring at least six people and causing extensive damage.
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
World News // 3 hours ago
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's inflation rate slowed sharply in June to its lowest level in 15 months due to lower fuel prices and food rising at a slower pace, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 4 hours ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, made a surprise trip to China, where he met with Li Shangfu, China's minister of defense.
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 2 days ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists' refusal to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier is believed to have been detained in North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line from South Korea without authorization, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
World News // 20 hours ago
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union is sending firefighters and equipment to Greece as that country deals with a growing number of wildfires amid a record heat wave gripping the continent.
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
World News // 21 hours ago
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
July 18 (UPI) -- With record-high temperatures in China as a backdrop, U.S. special presidential envoy on climate John Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang about enhancing their cooperation on the issue of climate change.
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
July 18 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched six cruise missiles at Odessa, which is on Ukraine's southern coast with the Black Sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to worsen air quality in several states
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to worsen air quality in several states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement