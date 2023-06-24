Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2023 / 9:34 AM / Updated at 10:50 AM

Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites

By Don Jacobson
1/3
A woman watches Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a televised address to the nation in Moscow on Saturday. The speech came after Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops had occupied the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
A woman watches Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a televised address to the nation in Moscow on Saturday. The speech came after Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops had occupied the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday accused the leader of the Wagner mercenary group of treason as its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his troops had occupied Russia's southern military headquarters.

In a nationally televised address, Putin accused Prigozhin of staging a mutiny against Russia and vowed that Russia would defend itself from "internal treachery" as it seeks to fend off a counteroffensive on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement

"We will defend both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal treachery. What we have been confronted with can be precisely called treachery," Putin said, according to the official TASS news agency. "The unbounded ambitions and personal interests have led to a treason and a betrayal of the country and its people."

Describing Prigozhin's actions as "a betrayal" and "a knife in the back of our people," the Russian leader vowed that a civil war "will not be allowed to repeat itself in the country."

Advertisement

Putin's 24-year grip on the country appeared to be hanging in the balance in the hours after Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a deadly strike on his troops and vowed to retaliate.

In his video released earlier on Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian elite of pillaging Ukraine's eastern Donbas region since 2014, asserting they wanted more of the country and then lied about the reasons for the war.

"The Ministry of Defense is trying to deceive the public, deceive the president and tell a story that there was some crazy aggression by Ukraine, that -- together with the whole NATO bloc -- Ukraine was planning to attack us," he said.

The Kremlin responded by ordering the Federal Security Service to open a criminal case into what it called Prigozhin's "call for an armed mutiny" and urged Wagner fighters not to obey his orders and to put him under arrest.

Prigozhin on Saturday claimed his fighters had taken control of all military installations the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after marching his men out of Ukraine and multiple reports indicated his troops are heading north toward the Russian capital.

Advertisement

In an audio message posted on Wagner's Telegram page, Prigozhin said his forces took the HQ of Russia's Southern Military District "without a single shot being fired [by us]," the BBC reported.

British military analysts said Wagner troops had taken key security security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the southern headquarters, which runs all of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, and were now moving north, encountering little miliary resistance.

Prigozhin is "almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow," the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update, calling the situation "the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made his first comments on the situation Saturday, stating in a Twitter post that Russia has relied on propaganda to mask its weakness but now "there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it."

Advertisement

The longer Russia continues its all-out war against Ukraine, the more problems it risks facing on its own territory, he wrote.

"Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Who sends columns of troops to destroy the lives of another country and cannot stop them from fleeing and betraying when life resists," he wrote.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday he had spoken to the Group of Seven foreign ministers and the European Union's foreign affairs chief about the situation in Russia.

The United States, he said, "will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop."

In an indication of how seriously Putin is taking the threat to his control of the country, on Saturday he signed a law establishing 30-day jail sentences for those violating martial law where it has been imposed, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

War in Ukraine: a look back at the year after Russian invasion

Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
World News // 14 hours ago
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
June 23 (UPI) -- In a major escalation of Russian infighting, the head of the Wagner mercenary group is being investigated by Russia for inciting mutiny after he accused the country's military of launching a missile strike on his troops.
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
World News // 21 hours ago
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials are working to establish the timeline for the implosion of a submersible carrying five people to the Titanic wreck site deep underwater.
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said a memorial monument dedicated to two American Korean War veterans will be built this year.
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
World News // 1 day ago
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
June 23 (UPI) -- Japan mourned the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa, one of the fiercest conflicts in World War II, on Friday while addressing tensions over a more aggressive China.
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
World News // 23 hours ago
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
June 23 (UPI) -- The EU adopted sanctions against Russia on Friday that include a ban on certain goods passing through Russia and provisions to cut off exports to third-party countries that transfer technology to Russia.
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
World News // 1 day ago
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
June 23 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg was set to meet with the European Union's top digital regulator Friday as U.S. social media platforms rush to prepare for new online legislation aimed at combating disinformation and trolling.
Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy
World News // 1 day ago
Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy
June 23 (UPI) -- The Russian government approached the Australia High Courton Friday to challenge a new law that allowed the Albanese administration to end the Kremlin's lease for a new embassy already under construction in Yarralumla.
Calls grow for China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors
World News // 1 day ago
Calls grow for China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The head of South Korea's human rights watchdog group urged China on Friday not to repatriate detained North Korean escapees after borders are reopened.
British retail sales growth slows to 0.3% as consumers cut back on food shopping
World News // 1 day ago
British retail sales growth slows to 0.3% as consumers cut back on food shopping
June 23 (UPI) -- Retail sales growth in Britain slowed in May as rising cost of living and food prices exerted a drag on spending with consumers cutting back on grocery shopping.
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
World News // 1 day ago
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
June 23 (UPI) -- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned a jailed journalist on Thursday, to the celebration of reporting organizations, the European Union and his family.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
More than 3,000 Starbucks workers strike over Pride decorations, contract talks
More than 3,000 Starbucks workers strike over Pride decorations, contract talks
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
Joe Biden signs executive order boosting access to birth control
Joe Biden signs executive order boosting access to birth control
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement