South Africa said Tuesday that it was considering allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a summit in August, despite an outstanding arrest warrant.

May 30 (UPI) -- South Africa said on Tuesday that it would extend diplomatic immunity to any official who wants to attend a summit in August, paving the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to the country. After the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Putin, South Africa would have been required to arrest him if he set foot in the country. However, under the country's Diplomatic Immunity and Privileges Act, it could make an exception for Putin. Advertisement

"Russia attaches enormous importance to the development of this (BRICS) format of integration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to CBS News. "And Russia will take part in this summit at the proper level."

South Africa has taken "non-aligned stance" on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It also plans to host the summit of the BRICS block of developing nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In March the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.

The court, which is not recognized by Russia and the United States, said it believes Putin bears responsibility for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the invasion of the country more than a year ago.

Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for Russia Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, is also the blame for the transfer, the ICC said.

"It is forbidden by international law for occupying powers to transfer civilians from the territory they live in to other territories," ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said in a video statement. "Children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention."