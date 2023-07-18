Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 18, 2023 / 9:52 AM

British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal

By Paul Godfrey
A 45-year-old British woman jailed for 28 months for using the abortion medication mifepristone beyond the 10-week legal limit was freed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in London. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A 45-year-old British woman jailed for 28 months for using the abortion medication mifepristone beyond the 10-week legal limit was freed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in London. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

July 18 (UPI) -- A British mother of three serving a 28-month prison sentence for a late abortion during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 was freed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in London.

Carla Foster, 45, who was jailed in June after pleading guilty to procuring a home medical abortion beyond the two-trimester legal limit, had her term reduced to a 14-month suspended sentence, by a panel of three judges who ruled Foster's detention served "no useful purpose."

Advertisement

"It is a case that calls for compassion, not punishment," said Judge Dame Victoria Sharp and that the court had taken into account what she called the "exceptionally strong mitigation" of Foster's case.

Foster had moved back in with her ex-partner at the start of lockdown in March 2020 pregnant with another man's child, the court hearing last month heard.

RELATED Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban

She illegally obtained abortion medication from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service in May 2020 by lying to the body that she was less than 10 weeks pregnant when she was in fact between 32 and 34 weeks, the court heard last month.

The medication triggered labor but the baby was pronounced dead by paramedics soon after being born.

Advertisement

Sentencing her to 28 months in prison, Mr. Justice Pepperall ruled she would serve 14 months of her term in custody with the final 14 months free on license.

RELATED Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban

During Tuesday's appeal hearing, defense barrister Barry White Defense criticized what he said was a critical omission by the original hearing of "vital reports" into Foster's mental health and the impact the pandemic had on a pre-existing anxiety condition.

The judges heard that had Foster come clean with the police up front, it was "highly unlikely" she would have faced prosecution.

White also told the appeal court that the prison where Foster was being held had denied her any contact with her children, despite one of them being autistic.

RELATED FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Opposition Labor lawmaker Stella Creasy called for a re-think of the 162-year-old Offences Against the Person used to prosecute Foster.

"The relief that this woman can go home to be with her children is tempered by the knowledge there are more cases to come where women in England being prosecuted and investigated for having abortions under this archaic legislation," Creasy said in a Twitter post.

"That's why we need decriminalization now."

A spokesperson for campaign group Level Up urged reform of the way the justice system treated mothers in general.

Advertisement

"Like thousands of mothers in Britain, Carla was sent to prison and separated from her children for something that should never have put her there.

"This case must bring renewed calls to fight the criminalization of abortion -- and of women and mothers more broadly. The judge said that Carla needed 'compassion not punishment' and we believe this sentiment should be extended more broadly to all mothers in the justice system."

Latest Headlines

Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court
World News // 12 minutes ago
Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court
July 18 (UPI) -- Protests over the judicial reforms championed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to engulf the country on Tuesday as people took to the streets and into buildings.
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
World News // 1 hour ago
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
July 18 (UPI) -- A former gas-field accommodation barge docked converted to house 500 asylum seekers docked on Britain's south coast Tuesday as the government's controversial drive to "stop the boats" shifted into high gear.
U.N.: American detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N.: American detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
SEOUL, July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen has crossed the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas into North Korea without authorization, the U.S.-led U.N. Command said Tuesday.
Australia pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games due to ballooning costs
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games due to ballooning costs
July 18 (UPI) -- The Australian state of Victoria said Tuesday it was pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games citing the cost which it said had ballooned to at least $4.1 billion -- throwing the whole tournament into doubt.
U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades
SEOUL, July 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the USS Kentucky, arrived in Busan on Tuesday on the first visit of its kind in more than 40 years, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.
U.S. bolsters forces in Persian Gulf to counter Iran's attempts to seize tankers
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. bolsters forces in Persian Gulf to counter Iran's attempts to seize tankers
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. military announced it is bolstering its forces in the Persian Gulf to counter Iranian attempts to seize oil tankers in the region.
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
World News // 1 day ago
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
July 17 (UPI) -- A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured Monday on the strategically important Crimean Bridge, said Russian officials, who accused Ukraine of attacking the structure.
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
July 17 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday it had terminated an agreement allowing Ukraine to ship out grain from its ports in the Black Sea.
Taliban bar women from taking key medical school exam
World News // 21 hours ago
Taliban bar women from taking key medical school exam
July 17 (UPI) -- The ruling Taliban government is barring women in Afghanistan from taking a key exam needed to practice medicine, according to a report published by the United Nations.
Singapore speaker of Parliament, MP resign over 'inappropriate relationship'
World News // 22 hours ago
Singapore speaker of Parliament, MP resign over 'inappropriate relationship'
July 17 (UPI) -- The speaker of Singapore's Parliament, Tan Chuan-Jin, and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui resigned Monday and left the ruling People's Action Party over their involvement in an "inappropriate relationship."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
Ford to slash prices of EV F-150 Lightning pickup by up to $10,000
Ford to slash prices of EV F-150 Lightning pickup by up to $10,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement