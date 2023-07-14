Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2023 / 7:02 PM

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban

By Patrick Hilsman
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a six-week abortion ban into law Friday. Abortion rights advocates filed a request to block the law on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a six-week abortion ban into law Friday. Abortion rights advocates filed a request to block the law on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- At the conservative Family Leadership Summit on Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a 6-week abortion ban, saying, "All life is precious and worthy of the protection of our laws."

"I have never been prouder to sign a bill into law," the governor said.

Advertisement

The summit in Des Moines was attended by high-profile conservatives, including former Vice President Mike Pence, media commentator Tucker Carlson, Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

The bill, which effectively criminalizes most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, passed Iowa's state House 56-34 on Tuesday and passed the state Senate on Wednesday 32-17.

RELATED Iowa Republicans pass 6-week abortion ban in special session

The bill's consideration attracted large numbers of protesters to the state Capitol, and some Democratic lawmakers shouted "shame" as the bill passed the state Senate.

"The brunt of harm from this law will fall on Black, Latino and Indigenous Iowans -- Iowans with lower incomes, and Iowans who live in rural areas," the ACLU of Iowa said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The White House condemned the bill in a statement Friday.

RELATED Iowa Supreme Court split decision leaves 20-week abortion ban in place

"While Republican elected officials advance dangerous laws, President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the majority of Americans who believe personal health care decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, not politicians, and will continue to call on Congress to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into federal law," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

A previous 2018 abortion ban was blocked by the courts prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned. In June, the state supreme court was deadlocked 3-3 on whether or not the law was constitutional.

The current version of the bill is already facing legal challenges.

RELATED Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use

Pro-choice advocates, including Iowa's ACLU, and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, filed a request for an injunction against the law in Polk County District Court Wednesday.

"As we gather here at this very moment, the abortion industry is in court trying to prevent this law from taking effect and stop, once again, the will of the people," Reynolds said.

Latest Headlines

Departing White House aide was crucial to success of multiple Biden initiatives
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Departing White House aide was crucial to success of multiple Biden initiatives
July 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's director of legislative affairs, Louisa Terrell, will leave her position, the White House said in a statement Friday.
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
July 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Friday it would begin notifying more than 804,000 borrowers that they will have a total of $39 billion in student loan debt forgiven.
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
July 14 (UPI) -- As the Aug. 1 deadline approaches for UPS to reach a bargaining agreement with its 340,000 Teamsters workers, the company said Friday it will train non-union workers to try to circumvent a strike and keep operating.
Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
July 14 (UPI) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson will retire from the Rainbow/Push Coalition, eight years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
July 14 (UPI) -- A 9-month-old baby died after her 17-year-old Florida mom allegedly laced his bottle with fentanyl. She was arrested and told police she thought it was cocaine.
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
July 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont said one person died this week at his flooded home. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration to allow federal help in the hardest hit areas.
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
July 14 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump on Friday made another push to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for claims of election interference.
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the annual defense policy bill by a narrow 219-210 vote, after several conservative amendments on abortion, climate change, and race and gender rights were added.
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
July 14 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase showed a 67% increase in second-quarter profit, though its top executive offered a mixed outlook on the road ahead.
SAG members join picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SAG members join picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers
July 14 (UPI) -- Events like the Emmy Awards and the Comic-Con to sequels to Hollywood blockbusters "Avatar" and "Gladiator" look to be affected by the current actors and writers strikes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement