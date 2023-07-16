Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2023 / 11:39 AM

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement

By Clyde Hughes
British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at No.10 Downing St on November 1, 2022. He announced his retirement this week. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at No.10 Downing St on November 1, 2022. He announced his retirement this week. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Longtime British politician Ben Wallace, who is currently serving as the country's defense secretary, said he will leave government service during the next cabinet reshuffling and will not run for reelection in Parliament.

He made his announcement in an interview with The Sunday Times of London.

Advertisement

Wallace is a close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in disgrace over the so-called "Party-gate" scandal during COVID-19 lockdowns. He played a large role in the British response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The politician has spent last week walking back comments about how Kyiv should show more gratitude for the support it has received from the West, including Britain and the United States.

"Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude," Wallace said at last week's NATO Summit in Lithuania. "I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list, that I'm not like Amazon."

Wallace said on Facebook on Friday he remained steadfastly supportive of Ukraine and felt his comments were taken out of context.

Advertisement

"This was not a comment about governments, but more about citizens and MPs across the international community," Wallace said. "Our approval ratings for support to Ukraine are some of the highest in Europe -- over 70%.

RELATED British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle

"The comments on 'Amazon' were made last year and were made to highlight that Britain's relationship with Ukraine is not 'transactional' but more a 'partnership.'"

Wallace said he would continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and courage others to provide more help in the cause.

The longest continuously serving minister in the British government, Wallace had remained popular among those in the Conservative Party. He had long represented Wyre and Preston North in Parliament and first served as a cabinet minister under former Prime Minister David Cameron.

RELATED Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine

RELATED G7 reaffirms support for Ukraine, pledges formal agreements

Read More

British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision

Latest Headlines

Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 21 hours ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 1 day ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
At least one person was injured and 125 homes were damaged just south of Ottawa, Canada, after severe storms spawned tornadoes and gusty winds.
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
World News // 2 days ago
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Michele Bullock has become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia. She will begin a 7-year term as governor of the bank September 18.
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
World News // 2 days ago
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Friday it had pushed back a decision on whether to reverse its interim ban on Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of British gaming giant Activision by six weeks.
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
World News // 2 days ago
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's alcohol regulator has given retailers three months to halt sales of a Poland-supplied "Cosa Nostra" branded whiskey with a bottle in the shape of a Thompson sub-machine gun after ruling it glorified violence
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement