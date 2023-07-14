Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 14, 2023 / 6:54 AM

British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's alcohol industry regulator gave retailers until October to halt all orders of "Cosa Nostra" whiskey from a Polish company on grounds its glamorization of violence and criminal activity was "irresponsible" and "seriously offensive". Photo courtesy The Portman Group
Britain's alcohol industry regulator gave retailers until October to halt all orders of "Cosa Nostra" whiskey from a Polish company on grounds its glamorization of violence and criminal activity was "irresponsible" and "seriously offensive". Photo courtesy The Portman Group

July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's drinks regulator has given retailers three months to halt sales of a Poland-supplied "Cosa Nostra" branded whiskey with a bottle in the shape of a Thompson sub-machine gun, ruling it glorified violent, aggressive, dangerous and illegal behavior, causing serious and widespread offense.

The Portman Group trade body which regulates the alcohol industry issued the Retailer Alert Bulletin as a last resort after Bartox Bartol ignored a request to ensure the whiskey complied with its code on the naming, packaging and promotion of alcoholic drinks, Portman said in a news release Thursday.

Advertisement

Portman's complaints panel noted the use of a "Tommy" gun-shaped bottle created a direct link between the drink and a dangerous weapon together with naming it after an infamous faction of the Italian Mafia.

Together with multiple references on the primary and secondary packaging, the overall effect was one that emphasized the product's connection to violence and glamorized criminal activity when gun crime was on the rise in Britain, causing serious and widespread offense in communities it impacted.

RELATED New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses

The box features two Tommy guns crossed over each other and images of bullet holes.

Likewise, the panel ruled those directly affected by the violence perpetrated by Cosa Nostra would consider packaging glamourizing the Cosa Nostra seriously offensive.

Advertisement

"In light of rising gun crime in the U.K., it is deeply irresponsible of an alcohol producer to glamorize firearms and market a product in this form," said Independent Complaints Panel Chair Nicola Williams.

RELATED Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'

Williams added there were "multiple and clear signs" that the whiskey bottles breached code, noting a previous complaint against the company's Red Army Vodka.

"I hope Bartex Bartol takes note that such products are completely unacceptable," said Williams.

The panel added that historical depictions of organized crime frequently employed the Tommy gun such that the average consumer would immediately recognize it as a firearm even though it was long out of use.

RELATED Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76

The Thompson .45 caliber machine gun gained its notoriety in prohibition America where it became the weapon of choice of organized crime gangs. It was dubbed the "Chicago typewriter" due to its similarity to the distant typing sound heard all across Chicago's south side during the 1920s.

Latest Headlines

North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's U.N. envoy defended the regime's intercontinental ballistic missile launch this week, claiming it was an exercise in self-defense and blaming the United States for provoking tensions.
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
SEOUL, July 14 (UPI) -- South Korea slapped sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities in response to the regime's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britian
World News // 8 hours ago
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britian
July 14 (UPI) -- A collection of 38 flower drawings by botanical artist Simon Taylor that were vital to the development of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London are at risk of leaving Britain, officials said.
U.N. accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave; ICC launches investigation
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave; ICC launches investigation
July 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office on Thursday said that 87 people were found in a mass grave in Sudan.
Russia, Belarus won't be invited to '24 Olympics, but their athletes can compete
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia, Belarus won't be invited to '24 Olympics, but their athletes can compete
July 13 (UPI) -- Russia and Belarus won't be invited to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, although athletes from the two nations will be allowed to compete, the International Olympic Committee said Thursday.
Biden says U.S. commitments to Finland, NATO 'rock solid' after Nordic summit
World News // 18 hours ago
Biden says U.S. commitments to Finland, NATO 'rock solid' after Nordic summit
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday guaranteed that the United States will always be part of NATO as he met with President Sauli Niinisto in Finland.
Russian general relieved of duties after criticizing military leadership
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian general relieved of duties after criticizing military leadership
July 13 (UPI) -- A Russian general has been relieved of his duties in Ukraine after giving a dire assessment of the battlefield situation and calling the actions of military leadership treasonous.
Global crude oil demand could hit a record this year, the IEA says
World News // 20 hours ago
Global crude oil demand could hit a record this year, the IEA says
July 13 (UPI) -- The Paris-based International Energy Agency said Thursday it expects global crude oil demand to hit a record this year, though it was careful to add it was concerned about "persistent" economic woes.
Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat loses vote to become prime minister
World News // 21 hours ago
Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat loses vote to become prime minister
July 13 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from taking over as prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Thursday.
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
July 13 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 20 Russian kamikaze drones and two cruise missiles Thursday. Officials in Kyiv reported injuries from falling debris despite the successful interceptions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty
Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement