Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2023 / 5:26 AM

6 killed in knife attack at kindergarten in China; suspect arrested

By Darryl Coote

July 10 (UPI) -- Six people are dead after a knife-wielding man attacked them outside a kindergarten in southeastern China's Guangdong province, according to local reports that state a suspect has been apprehended.

The incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. in downtown Lianjiang city's Hengshan township, the city's bureau of public security said in a statement, state-owned China Daily reported. At least one other person was injured in the attack, it said.

Advertisement

Police have identified the suspect, who was taken into custody at around 8 a.m., as a Lianjiang native surnamed Wu.

Lianjiang officials were working to confirm the identities of the victims, but the state-run Global Times tabloid reported that witnesses said children were among the deceased.

Mass stabbings are not unknown in China where gun laws are strict and has experienced a series of recent attacks at schools.

In August, three people were killed and six others were injured in an attack at a southern Jiangxi province kindergarten.

In June 2020, 37 students and two teachers were injured in an attack at a southern China primary school.

Read More

Hong Kong arrests 4 accused of aiding exiled pro-democracy activists At least 15 dead after heavy rains slam southwest China Hong Kong offers bounties for eight exiled pro-democracy protesters

Latest Headlines

Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school
World News // 22 minutes ago
Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school
July 10 (UPI) -- A second student has died three days after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a private primary school in south London.
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- North Korea warned the United States against sending spy planes into its territory, saying Monday that there was "no guarantee" that they won't shoot down the U.S. aircraft.
U.N. head warns Sudan on 'brink of full-scale civil war'
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. head warns Sudan on 'brink of full-scale civil war'
July 9 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wars that the nearly three-month-old bloody conflict in Sudan is devolving into a full-scale civil war after nearly two dozen people were killed over the weekend in an airstrike.
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
World News // 13 hours ago
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
July 9 (UPI) -- Russians have begun to look unfavorably on Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss of the Wagner Group who led a rebellion against the country's military last month, according to a new poll.
Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'
July 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the alliance's upcoming summit in Lithuania.
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
July 9 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official made the starkest admission yet Ukraine targeted the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea to Russia in October as Russian officials said Sunday that air defenses had shot down a missile near it.
New Latvian president becomes first openly gay EU head of state
World News // 1 day ago
New Latvian president becomes first openly gay EU head of state
July 8 (UPI) -- Edgars Rinkevics was sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday, becoming the first openly gay head of state in the European Union.
Tbilisi Pride festival cancelled after right-wing disruptions
World News // 1 day ago
Tbilisi Pride festival cancelled after right-wing disruptions
July 8 (UPI) -- A Pride festival in Tbilisi, the capital of the nation of Georgia, was canceled Saturday after police failed to guard against right-wing agitators who set out to disrupt the event, organizers said.
Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station
World News // 1 day ago
Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station
July 8 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed when militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran on Saturday, local authorities said.
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
July 8 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke with King Willem-Alexander at his official Huis ten Bosch residence in The Hague Saturday following the collapse of the Netherlands government over immigration policy. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement