6 killed in knife attack at kindergarten in China; suspect arrested

July 10 (UPI) -- Six people are dead after a knife-wielding man attacked them outside a kindergarten in southeastern China's Guangdong province, according to local reports that state a suspect has been apprehended.

The incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. in downtown Lianjiang city's Hengshan township, the city's bureau of public security said in a statement, state-owned China Daily reported. At least one other person was injured in the attack, it said.

Police have identified the suspect, who was taken into custody at around 8 a.m., as a Lianjiang native surnamed Wu.

Lianjiang officials were working to confirm the identities of the victims, but the state-run Global Times tabloid reported that witnesses said children were among the deceased.

Mass stabbings are not unknown in China where gun laws are strict and has experienced a series of recent attacks at schools.

In August, three people were killed and six others were injured in an attack at a southern Jiangxi province kindergarten.

In June 2020, 37 students and two teachers were injured in an attack at a southern China primary school.