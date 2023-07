Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to give high priority to aid victims of the floods which killed at least 15 people. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Heavy rain in the southwest Chongqing municipality in China has left more than a dozen people dead, authorities said on Wednesday. Local authorities said at least 15 people were dead and four others missing after the torrential rain had slammed the area since Monday. Advertisement

The rain forced officials in Chongqing to issue red warnings, the highest-level emergency alert, for the region.

More than 460,000 in Sichuan province, near Chongqing, were also affected by quickly rising flooding. Local media said 85,000 residents had been displaced but there had been no reports of deaths. State-run media said at least 400 emergency teams have been put into service to aid residents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to give high priority to aid the flood victims. Xi ordered the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the ministries of emergency management and water resources to assist.

That assistance included improving coordination, strengthening consultation and research, and improving early warnings and forecasts. Xi said priority should be given to the safety and property of those affected.

China has already experienced four regional heat waves so far this summer, which is earlier than usual. Heavily populated North China has been hit hard with more heat waves for the rest of the summer.