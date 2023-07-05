Advertisement
July 5, 2023 / 12:23 PM

Accuser in sexual assault trial testifies Kevin Spacey grabbed him like 'a cobra'

By Clyde Hughes
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court to face trial for an alleged dozen sexual offenses between 2001 and 2013 in London on June 28. Two witnesses testified on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court to face trial for an alleged dozen sexual offenses between 2001 and 2013 in London on June 28. Two witnesses testified on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Two alleged victims testified against actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday in his London sexual misconduct trial.

The two men are among the four to have brought a total of 12 counts of sexual assault against the American actor over a series of incidents ranging from 2001 to 2013 while he was living in London.

The first witness said he met Spacey at a local pub before going back to the residence where Spacey was staying for drinks where he called his father to pick him up at about 3 a.m.

"I was having an enjoyable night and then something unwanted happened to me," the alleged victim said in his testimony. "It was quite sobering when it happened and I immediately wanted to remove myself from the situation."

The victim said he was "shaken up" and "a bit teary" by the time his father arrived.

Spacey's attorney Patrick Gibbs questioned the alleged victim about an email he supposedly sent to the actor about not testifying in the case, but the man said he did not remember writing the email, adding he went through bouts of depression and could not recall it.

The second witness said he met Spacey at a celebrity event where jurors saw a video interview he gave to the police. The victim claimed Spacey grabbed him and after a brief moment of shock pushed him away.

The alleged victim said the actor grabbed him "like a cobra getting hold."

"I remember freezing, pushing his arm away and walking away and just feeling shellshocked and frustrated and kind of horrible that someone would think I'm that seedy and sleazy and dirty," the witness said.

He said Spacey persisted, making numerous lewd comments to him and he smelled of alcohol.

"[Spacey was a] pervert who was rude," the second witness said.

The complainant said that when Spacey started making lewd comments, where there was "no compassion" or "let-up."

The witness said he didn't necessarily want to see Spacey go to prison but wanted to send him a message that he "can't do that to people." He said when he learned of the other victims, he felt compelled to come forward because he believed the actor never took responsibility for his actions.

