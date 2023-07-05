NXIVM sex cult member Allison Mack released from prison early

Allison Mack exits the United States Federal courthouse on April 24, 2018 in New York City in connection with sexual misconduct charges. She was released from a California prison on Monday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Allison Mack, the former television star who pled guilty in a wide-ranging sexual exploitation racketeering scheme in 2019, was released from federal prison in California on Monday. Mack, who starred in the former television series Smallville, entered a plea deal in the case of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, her former lover and confidant. Mack faced 14 years in prison for ruling in the group before the plea deal in exchange for cooperation in providing information on Raniere and another member. Advertisement

The role of Mack, 40, had been described as one similar to late sex offender Jefferey Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell, helping recruit women for Raniere and NXIVM. Prosecutors said Mack was an "essential accomplice" in bringing vulnerable women to Raniere and the group for sex and even physical branding.

After turning over evidence to prosecutors, which included tape recordings of Raniere, she pleaded guilty to various crimes, including extortion and forced labor. Raniere was convicted and is serving a 120-year prison sentence.

A jury convicted Reniere, 62, of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and racketeering charges that included underlying crimes of extortion, identity theft and possession of child pornography.

During her sentencing in 2021, Mack filed a letter alongside her sentencing memo, apologizing to those harmed by her actions, describing her involvement with NXIVM as "the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

"I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately, my life to him," she said of Raniere then.

