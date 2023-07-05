Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2023 / 11:00 AM

NXIVM sex cult member Allison Mack released from prison early

By Clyde Hughes
Allison Mack exits the United States Federal courthouse on April 24, 2018 in New York City in connection with sexual misconduct charges. She was released from a California prison on Monday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Allison Mack exits the United States Federal courthouse on April 24, 2018 in New York City in connection with sexual misconduct charges. She was released from a California prison on Monday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Allison Mack, the former television star who pled guilty in a wide-ranging sexual exploitation racketeering scheme in 2019, was released from federal prison in California on Monday.

Mack, who starred in the former television series Smallville, entered a plea deal in the case of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, her former lover and confidant. Mack faced 14 years in prison for ruling in the group before the plea deal in exchange for cooperation in providing information on Raniere and another member.

Advertisement

The role of Mack, 40, had been described as one similar to late sex offender Jefferey Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell, helping recruit women for Raniere and NXIVM. Prosecutors said Mack was an "essential accomplice" in bringing vulnerable women to Raniere and the group for sex and even physical branding.

After turning over evidence to prosecutors, which included tape recordings of Raniere, she pleaded guilty to various crimes, including extortion and forced labor. Raniere was convicted and is serving a 120-year prison sentence.

RELATED Accuser tells London court Kevin Spacey assaulted him repeatedly over 5 years

A jury convicted Reniere, 62, of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and racketeering charges that included underlying crimes of extortion, identity theft and possession of child pornography.

Advertisement

During her sentencing in 2021, Mack filed a letter alongside her sentencing memo, apologizing to those harmed by her actions, describing her involvement with NXIVM as "the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

"I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately, my life to him," she said of Raniere then.

RELATED Michigan city's largest enforcement operation nets more than 400 arrests

RELATED Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men

Latest Headlines

U.S. liquefied natural gas exports expected to outpace rivals this year
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
U.S. liquefied natural gas exports expected to outpace rivals this year
July 5 (UPI) -- The United States briefly lost its position as the global leader in exports of liquefied natural gas last year, but federal forecasts show deliveries in 2023 will far exceed rivals.
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
July 5 (UPI) -- The Teamsters said Wednesday that UPS has walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable labor contract offer to the union that did not address members' needs. UPS urges acceptance of the offer.
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
July 5 (UPI) -- When the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion, it effectively sent the issue back to the states. A year later, many are moving to enshrine either protections or bans into state law via the ballot box.
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House to reaffirm ties and review security agreements as fresh tensions with Turkey threatened Sweden's potential entry to NATO.
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
July 5 (UPI) -- A search is underway for a man who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend when he became separated from the group he was hiking with.
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
July 5 (UPI) -- A small single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in the California city of Murrieta, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.
White House celebrates Fourth with military families, music, fireworks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House celebrates Fourth with military families, music, fireworks
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday by hosting military families with a Fourth of July barbecue at the White House that was followed by an extravagant display fireworks.
16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party
July 4 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and four were injured in a shooting at a block party in Indianapolis.
Judge bars government agencies, social media companies from discussing certain content
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge bars government agencies, social media companies from discussing certain content
July 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday to restrict some federal agencies from communicating with social media firms about certain content.
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
July 4 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack Tuesday morning in Hilton Head, S.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement