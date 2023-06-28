Trending
June 28, 2023 / 7:23 PM

Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'

By Sheri Walsh
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his country's parliament Wednesday, calling on members to legalize medicinal cannabis as a therapeutic option for Ukrainians who have endured more than a year of war with Russia. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his country's parliament Wednesday, calling on members to legalize medicinal cannabis as a therapeutic option for Ukrainians who have endured more than a year of war with Russia. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging his country to legalize medical marijuana to help those suffering from the "trauma of war" with Russia.

Zelensky addressed his country's parliament Wednesday, calling on members to legalize medicinal cannabis as a therapeutic option for Ukrainians who have endured more than a year of war with Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

"We must finally fairly legalize cannabis-based medicines for all those who need them, with appropriate scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production," Zelensky said, according to translation.

"All the world's best practices, all the most effective policies, all the solutions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us, must be applied to Ukraine so that Ukrainians, all out citizens, do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war," Zelensky added.

Ukraine approved THC and CAD-containing substances, Dronabinol and Nabiximols, for medical use in April 2021. Cationic amphiphilic drugs include a range of medications including antidepressants, antibiotics, antipsychotics, and many other types.

Last year, the Ukrainian government announced its support for the decriminalization of medical marijuana.

"The cabinet support the bill 'on regulation of circulation of cannabis genus plants for medical, industrial purposes and scientific purposes and creation of conditions for the expansion of patients' access to necessary treatment of oncologic conditions and combat-induced post-traumatic stress disorder," Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote in a Facebook post last year.

Zelensky's support for medical cannabis legalization also remains consistent as evidenced in 2019, during his presidential campaign, when he said it would be "normal" to allow people to access cannabis "droplets."

