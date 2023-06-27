Trending
June 27, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Labor dispute by NHS nurses fizzles out after too few vote

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's Royal College of Nursing said Tuesday it had failed to win a mandate for fresh strikes over pay after too few members cast ballots for the vote to be valid. However, the union insisted they had been put off by having to vote by post. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
June 27 (UPI) -- Britain's largest nursing union conceded Tuesday that it had failed to win a mandate for another six months of strikes in England over pay after too few members cast ballots but said they had been put off by having to vote by post.

Turnout by members of 500,000 strong Royal College of Nursing fell short of the 50% required by law for the vote to be valid, but that did not spell the end of a dispute that saw nurses walk out for eight days, the union said in a news release.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen questioned rules that dictated that ballots be conducted by post only and not online.

"While the vast majority of members who returned their ballot papers voted in favor of strike action, we didn't meet the 50% turnout threshold necessary for us to be able to take further strike action," said Cullen.

"While this will be disappointing for many of you, the fight for the fair pay and safe staffing our profession, our patients, and our NHS deserve is far from over.

"This week, the government will say it has a plan for the NHS workforce. I am seeing the Prime Minister this afternoon to hear him out and to ask him the questions you wanted answering on his commitment to nurses and support workers," Cullen said.

"I know staff morale is low and the staffing crisis is set to worsen without immediate action. I will be telling him this today.

RELATED Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds

"We have started something special -- the voice of nursing has never been stronger and we're going to keep using it."

In April, the union rejected a 5% raise plus a one-off payment of $2,110 that other health unions accepted, but the six-month strike mandate it won from its members in November expired on May 1, forcing it to cut short a planned three-day strike April 30 through May 2.

The Department of Health and Social Care welcomed the news but said nurses were "hugely valued."

RELATED Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals

"We hope other unions who remain in dispute with the government recognize it is time to stop industrial action and move forward together," said a spokesperson.

The NHS in England has been hit by waves of strikes since late last year by nurses, paramedics and doctors.

But RCN's failure to win an extension of its mandate leaves Unite -- which represents paramedics and support staff -- and the doctors' British Medical Association as the two remaining unions in England with a mandate for strike action. The Royal College of Radiographers is still balloting its members.

'Junior' doctors are set to walk out for five days starting July 13 in the longest strike ever to hit the NHS following on from a three-day walkout this month, four days in April and a three-day strike in March.

They have rejected the government's 5% offer and are seeking a 35% rise to compensate for a one-fourth real terms pay cut since 2008 and prevent doctors being lured away to work overseas.

Junior doctor refers to any doctor who is not yet a specialist.

Britain's NHS failing on avoidable deaths from cancer and circulatory disease

No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone
World News // 1 hour ago
No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone
June 27 (UPI) -- European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde signaled Tuesday that interest rates in the eurozone will continue to rise to combat "too high" inflation that was in danger of becoming embedded in the 20-country bloc.
Putin: Wagner fighters can join Russian army, move to Belarus or go home
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin: Wagner fighters can join Russian army, move to Belarus or go home
June 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said mercenaries fighting for the Wagner Group have been given a choice of signing up for the Russian army or joining its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus.
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- Japan will reinstate South Korea on its "white list" of preferred trade partners after a four-year absence, trade officials from both countries announced Tuesday, in the latest sign of warming relations.
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
World News // 9 hours ago
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
June 27 (UPI) -- European lawmakers blacklisted seven Iranian officials on Monday over committing human rights abuses against protesters.
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
World News // 16 hours ago
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
June 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out Monday for the first time since armed Wagner mercenaries challenged Russia's military leadership, calling on rebellion organizers to be "brought to justice."
Muslims making Hajj pilgrimage expected to be most since COVID-19
World News // 18 hours ago
Muslims making Hajj pilgrimage expected to be most since COVID-19
June 26 (UPI) -- More than 2 million Muslims are making the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
World News // 1 day ago
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
June 26 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an 11-minute video interview on Monday that his mercenaries were not trying to topple the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
World News // 1 day ago
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed a challenge by Moscow to a new law there that prevented Russia from taking control of a site where they wanted to build a new embassy after Australian officials cited security concerns.
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
World News // 1 day ago
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday.
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
World News // 1 day ago
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
June 26 (UPI) -- Oil will remain a major fuel source for the world well into the 2040s with demand set to rise to 110 million barrels a day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told an energy conference in Malaysia on Monday.
