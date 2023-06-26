Advertisement
Health News
June 26, 2023 / 6:44 AM

Britain's NHS failing on avoidable deaths from cancer and circulatory disease

By Paul Godfrey
Health outcomes of Britain's $230 billion nationalized health care system, which is free-at-point-of-use, have fallen behind the systems of most other advanced economies by almost every measure, according to a new study out Monday. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE
Health outcomes of Britain's $230 billion nationalized health care system, which is free-at-point-of-use, have fallen behind the systems of most other advanced economies by almost every measure, according to a new study out Monday. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Britain's underperforming National Health Service is likely to blame for avoidable deaths from treatable conditions such as cancer, heart attack and strokes with knock-on effects on life expectancy, a new study out Monday shows.

The free-at-point-of-use NHS does well at shielding people from the financial impacts of illness, but it has fewer key resources than other advanced economies and lags behind its European neighbors as well as Canada and New Zealand on important healthcare outcomes, including life expectancy and deaths, according to the report from the King's Fund.

Advertisement

Britain had the second highest death rate from treatable conditions, after the United States, with the study finding deaths and reduced life expectancy could have been avoided by delivering healthcare in a timely and effective way and a greater focus on public health and prevention.

Britain's per capita health spending was below average compared with peer countries and lags behind on capital investment with fewer beds and four times fewer CT and MRI scanners than peers such as Germany.

Advertisement

"The U.K. has strikingly low levels of key clinical staff, including doctors and nurses and is heavily reliant on foreign-trained staff. Remuneration for some clinical staff groups also appears to be less competitive, says the study.

"It performs relatively well on some measures of efficiency but waiting times for common procedures were 'middle-of-the-pack' before the COVID-19 pandemic and have deteriorated sharply since.

"But the U.K. performs noticeably less well than its peers -- and is more of a laggard than a leader -- on many important measures of health status and health care outcomes."

RELATED England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children

These included health outcomes that can be "heavily affected by the actions of a health system," such as surviving cancer and treatable mortality, and outcomes like life expectancy.

On the plus side, the NHS scores quite highly in areas such as the level at which cheaper generic medicines are prescribed and spending just 2% of its $230 billion budget on administration.

Report author Siva Anandaciva said there was little evidence that any one type of healthcare system or funding model yielded better results than another with nations mostly working toward better outcomes by improving their existing systems, rather than adopting drastically different models.

Advertisement

Anandaciva recommended instead greater focus on outcomes -- including financial protection and health care outcomes -- that countries achieve and how they achieve them.

"It is clearly helpful to know if the U.K. has far fewer staff, beds and equipment than other countries because these resources are fundamental to delivering timely and effective health care for a population."

But rather than getting bogged down in political wrangling over health spending, outcomes and how they are achieved should be the sole focus, Anandaciva argues.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the NHS was one of the world's best-run healthcare systems.

"This report recognizes the NHS is one of the most efficiently run healthcare systems and we are investing up to $18 billion to improve services and cut waiting lists, one of the government's top five priorities," said a DHSC spokesman

He said the extra funding was being used for new hires and the construction of diagnostic centers in the community.

In a statement announcing a national targeted lung cancer screening program ahead of the report's release, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the nation must look to "tackle some of the long-term challenging facing the NHS."

"As we approach the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the NHS, I want to ensure that it continues to thrive for the next 75 years and beyond," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

1.3B people worldwide could have diabetes by 2050 Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds

Latest Headlines

Rates of binge drinking among middle-aged women are up
Health News // 2 hours ago
Rates of binge drinking among middle-aged women are up
Middle-aged women are 60% more likely to engage in excessive drinking than their peers were some 25 years earlier, a new study found.
1.3B people worldwide could have diabetes by 2050
Health News // 1 day ago
1.3B people worldwide could have diabetes by 2050
Diabetes is skyrocketing, with more than 500 million people of all ages living with the disease and the number of cases worldwide projected to hit 1.3 billion in the next 30 years.
FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics
June 23 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines Friday for scientific research with psychedelics. Comments are due by Aug. 23, after which the agency will begin work on final guidelines.
Lower kidney function may harm health of young adults
Health News // 2 days ago
Lower kidney function may harm health of young adults
Young adults who have even modest reductions in kidney function could face significant health risks, according to a new study.
Many children of cancer survivors face financial struggles
Health News // 2 days ago
Many children of cancer survivors face financial struggles
Cancer affects families in numerous ways, and kids whose parents have had cancer are more likely to be hungry and to go without everyday essentials than their peers, a new American Cancer Society study reveals.
U.S. pedestrian deaths hit 40-year high
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. pedestrian deaths hit 40-year high
More than 7,500 people were killed last year after being struck by vehicles while walking along or across U.S. roadways -- the most pedestrian deaths in more than four decades, according to a new report.
Moderna submits updated COVID-19 vaccine to FDA
Health News // 3 days ago
Moderna submits updated COVID-19 vaccine to FDA
June 22 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical firm Moderna on Thursday submitted an updated application for its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
E-cigarette use, sales climb dramatically, CDC says
Health News // 3 days ago
E-cigarette use, sales climb dramatically, CDC says
June 22 (UPI) -- Despite increasing marketing regulations and studies showing health concerns, new data released Thursday by CDC showed that overall e-cigarette monthly unit sales increased nearly 50% from 2020 to 2022.
Effects of traumatic brain injury can last for years
Health News // 3 days ago
Effects of traumatic brain injury can last for years
A traumatic brain injury (TBI) can have long-term effects, much like a chronic condition, a new study says.
Omega-3 fatty acids may help slow physical decline in patients with ALS
Health News // 3 days ago
Omega-3 fatty acids may help slow physical decline in patients with ALS
Consuming omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseed oil and walnuts may help slow the decline in physical function related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lower kidney function may harm health of young adults
Lower kidney function may harm health of young adults
FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics
FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics
1.3B people worldwide could have diabetes by 2050
1.3B people worldwide could have diabetes by 2050
Rates of binge drinking among middle-aged women are up
Rates of binge drinking among middle-aged women are up
U.S. pedestrian deaths hit 40-year high
U.S. pedestrian deaths hit 40-year high
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement