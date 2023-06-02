Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 2, 2023 / 7:00 AM

Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds

By Paul Godfrey
Results from a clinical trial by Britain's National Health Service and Oxford University show a simple U.S.-developed blood test can diagnose cancers in people presenting with possible symptoms with a 75% accuracy rate. File photo by AhmadArdity/Pixabay
Results from a clinical trial by Britain's National Health Service and Oxford University show a simple U.S.-developed blood test can diagnose cancers in people presenting with possible symptoms with a 75% accuracy rate. File photo by AhmadArdity/Pixabay

June 2 (UPI) -- Clinical trials by Britain's National Health Service of a U.S.-developed early cancer-detection blood test have found it can detect two out of three cancers.

The study in partnership with Oxford Cancer involving 6,000 people who had gone to their doctor with possible symptoms was to evaluate the multi-cancer blood test Galleri -- which tests for more than 50 types of cancer -- for future use in the NHS.

Advertisement

More than 47 of the 50 cancers Galleri tests for covered are not currently screened for in Britain while providing a false positive rate of less than 1% with a single drawing of blood.

Of participants whose blood tests were positive, 75% did have cancer, while only 2.5% of those who tested negative actually turned out to have cancer. Subsequent tests using traditional techniques -- scans and biopsies -- confirmed cancers in 350 participants.

RELATED Blood test may accurately detect cancer early

Galleri proved especially adept at spotting cancers that often go undetected in the early stages including head, neck and throat, bowel, lung, and cancer of the pancreas.

The test works by detecting tiny fragments of tumor DNA circulating in the blood providing the potential for existing screening programs and current tests to diagnose cancers much earlier when they can be treated more effectively.

Advertisement

As well as finding two-thirds of cancers the test, developed by Grail, a biotech company based in Menlo Park, Calif., identified the original site of the cancer in 85% of positive cases.

RELATED Microbiome changes may explain rise in colon cancer among younger people

"The test was 85% accurate in detecting the source of the cancer -- and that can be really helpful because so many times it is not immediately obvious when you have got the patient in front of you what test is needed to see whether their symptoms are down to cancer," Oxford University Oncology Head and lead researcher Professor Mark Middleton told the BBC.

"With that prediction from the test, we can decide whether to order a scope or a scan and make sure we are giving the right test the first time."

While there is more work and testing to be done, the Oxford University team believes the test could boost the number of cancers being diagnosed."

RELATED Study shows growing mistrust of HPV vaccines among parents

The Galleri test is already available in the United States by prescription for people with an elevated cancer risk, at a cost of around $949.

The NHS is also trialing the test on around 140,000 people aged 55-77 with no symptoms for potential mass cancer screening with plans to expand the trial to more than a million people next year and in 2025. Britain's free cradle-to-grave healthcare system for its entire 67 million population offers an unrivaled test bed for medical research, both in terms of data and sheer size.

Advertisement

The results of the NHS study are due to be published in The Lancet Oncology journal and presented to the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference which opens in Chicago on Friday.

Latest Headlines

U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes
Health News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes
The number of American women who have diabetes when they become pregnant has increased dramatically over five years, health officials reported Wednesday.
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Health News // 17 hours ago
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Births to teen moms in the United States reached a historic low in 2022, dropping 3% from the previous year, a new government report shows.
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Health News // 18 hours ago
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Many Americans who inject illicit drugs are unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with their heroin, which can increase their risk for overdose and perhaps their tolerance for the drug.
Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health
Health News // 20 hours ago
Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health
Having a heart attack is bad news for your brain, raising your odds for mental decline in the years to come, new research finds.
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine, called ABRYSVO, is the second RSV vaccine for people older than 60 to be approved by the FDA.
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
An anti-inflammatory drug that has been around for over 2,000 years might help delay a very modern problem: hip and knee replacements.
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Patients taking semaglutide for Type 2 diabetes or weight loss should be careful about where they're getting the medication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday.
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Health News // 2 days ago
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Studies have found that when children are prescribed medication in the emergency department, one-third to one-half of families never pick up the prescription. One possible solution is 24-hour ER pharmacies.
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
May 30 (UPI) -- Ketamine nasal spray may be effective in treating chronic migraines, according to a new study.
FDA proposes streamlined medication guides that it says could save lives
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA proposes streamlined medication guides that it says could save lives
May 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed a new, easier-to-understand medication guide for patients that it said could reduce hospitalizations and even save lives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement