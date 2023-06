A Saudi security guard keeps watch as Muslims touch Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, at al-Masjid al-Haram, in preparation of the start of the Hajj 2023 pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Photo by Ashraf Amra/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- More than 2 million Muslims are making the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for Hajj began on Monday and continues through Saturday. The annual pilgrimage is one that Muslims are expected to make at least once in their lifetime. Advertisement

Last year, about 900,000 people took part.

Muslims from around the world began to arrive at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Sunday to perform the arrival ritual Tawa al-Qudum. On Monday, they began the five-mile trip to Mina, the first rite of Hajj.

This year's Hajj is a significant one in the quest for improved diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Yemeni Muslims were able to travel to Mecca by commercial flight for the first time since 2016.

The flights were made possible by a U.N.-mediated truce that has secured 15 months of de-escalation in Yemen.

Yemen is one of more than 100 locations that Muslims traveled from to Mecca.

The Ministry of Saudi Arabia has typically chosen people for the Hajj pilgrimage through a lottery system. This year, the ministry adopted a new system, called Nusuk, that chose applicants on a first-come, first-served basis with limits for travelers from each country.

Advertisement

To be eligible, one must be over the age of 12 and have taken mandatory vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19. The age limit is 65 years old, but some people older than 65 have been allowed to participate.