Advertisement
World News
June 18, 2023 / 12:26 PM

Yemeni Muslims make Hajj pilgrimage by flight for first time since 2016

By Joe Fisher
Travelers arrive to board a Yemenia Airways plane for the first flight from Sana'a airport after the airport was reopened for commercial flights, in Sana'a, Yemen, on May 16, 2022. File photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
Travelers arrive to board a Yemenia Airways plane for the first flight from Sana'a airport after the airport was reopened for commercial flights, in Sana'a, Yemen, on May 16, 2022. File photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Yemeni Muslims made their Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by commercial flight Sunday for the first time since 2016.

The first of the flights took off at about 8 p.m., marking a milestone in Yemen's 15-month de-escalation. The U.N.-mediated truce was the catalyst for the longest period of calm since the civil war began in 2014.

Advertisement

"We credit Saudi Arabia for its efforts to support the truce over recent months, including the historic hajj flights -- that enable Yemenis to perform their religious obligations," Adam Hodge, National Safety Council spokesperson, said in a statement.

"The United States remains engaged with all parties to consolidate the ongoing benefits from truce, and to ultimately end the war altogether through a Yemeni-led political process."

RELATED Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems

Flights will land at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Hajj is a Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca that is celebrated annually by millions. All Muslims are expected to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

The Saudia group of airlines will fly an estimated 1.2 million travelers from more than 100 locations to the holy site. Hajj takes place from June 25 to June 30 this year.

Advertisement

The U.N. truce has created greater access to deliver humanitarian aid and accommodated the release of 900 people who were detained on both sides of the conflict, according to the State Department.

"Yemen -- today -- has an unprecedented opportunity for peace. We urge the parties to seize this opportunity to create a brighter future for Yemenis," the department said in a statement.

RELATED Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide

Read More

Blinken, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation on security in Jeddah

Latest Headlines

African leaders visit Putin in St. Petersburg
World News // 18 hours ago
African leaders visit Putin in St. Petersburg
June 17 (UPI) -- Several African leaders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday, hoping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
Nottingham triple stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
World News // 21 hours ago
Nottingham triple stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
June 17 (UPI) -- The man charged in Nottingham, Britain, with killing two teenage students and a 65-year-old caretaker made his first court appearance on Saturday.
Saudi foreign minister visits Iran in 'landmark' for thawing relations
World News // 22 hours ago
Saudi foreign minister visits Iran in 'landmark' for thawing relations
June 17 (UPI) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a visit hailed by Iran as a "landmark" for the thawing of relations between the two nations.
N. Korean ruling party's central committee convenes to discuss defense
World News // 22 hours ago
N. Korean ruling party's central committee convenes to discuss defense
June 17 (UPI) -- Diplomatic and defense strategies are expected to be among the topics in North Korea on Saturday as leader Kim Jong Un convened a central committee meeting of his communist Workers' Party.
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
World News // 23 hours ago
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
June 17 (UPI) -- King Charles III celebrated the first Trooping of the Color ceremony of his reign as British monarch on Saturday, taking to horseback in London with members of the Royal Family.
BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest
World News // 23 hours ago
BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- Some 400,000 fans gathered in a Seoul park on Saturday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of K-pop supergroup BTS in an all-day extravaganza that featured fireworks and a live appearance by band leader RM.
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
June 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of schoolchildren were among those slain by suspected Islamic State-aligned rebels in an attack on a secondary school in western Uganda, officials said Saturday.
Former British police watchdog head charged with sexually assaulting girl
World News // 1 day ago
Former British police watchdog head charged with sexually assaulting girl
June 16 (UPI) -- The former head of Britain's police watchdog has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Putin says tactical nuclear weapons now in Belarus as 'deterrence measure'
World News // 1 day ago
Putin says tactical nuclear weapons now in Belarus as 'deterrence measure'
June 16 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that he has sent the first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, with the rest to be delivered later this year.
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
World News // 1 day ago
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- The popularity of gold bars is surging at convenience stores around South Korea as the value appreciates amid strong inflationary pressure across the globe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest
BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement