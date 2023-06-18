Yemeni Muslims make Hajj pilgrimage by flight for first time since 2016

Travelers arrive to board a Yemenia Airways plane for the first flight from Sana'a airport after the airport was reopened for commercial flights, in Sana'a, Yemen, on May 16, 2022. File photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Yemeni Muslims made their Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by commercial flight Sunday for the first time since 2016. The first of the flights took off at about 8 p.m., marking a milestone in Yemen's 15-month de-escalation. The U.N.-mediated truce was the catalyst for the longest period of calm since the civil war began in 2014. Advertisement

"We credit Saudi Arabia for its efforts to support the truce over recent months, including the historic hajj flights -- that enable Yemenis to perform their religious obligations," Adam Hodge, National Safety Council spokesperson, said in a statement.

"The United States remains engaged with all parties to consolidate the ongoing benefits from truce, and to ultimately end the war altogether through a Yemeni-led political process."

Flights will land at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Hajj is a Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca that is celebrated annually by millions. All Muslims are expected to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

The Saudia group of airlines will fly an estimated 1.2 million travelers from more than 100 locations to the holy site. Hajj takes place from June 25 to June 30 this year.

The U.N. truce has created greater access to deliver humanitarian aid and accommodated the release of 900 people who were detained on both sides of the conflict, according to the State Department.

"Yemen -- today -- has an unprecedented opportunity for peace. We urge the parties to seize this opportunity to create a brighter future for Yemenis," the department said in a statement.

