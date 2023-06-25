Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Russia’s Andrei Rudenko in Beijing after the Wagner rebellion. Photo courtesy of China's Foreign Ministry

"State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views with him on Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of common concern," China's Foreign Ministry said in the news release.

The meeting came after China gave a brief comment about the withdrawal of Wagner Group mercenaries from military strongholds in southern Russia on Saturday and early Sunday.

"This is Russia's internal affair. As Russia's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity," China's Foreign Ministry said in the earlier statement.

Russia's Foreign Ministry further said in a statement China "expressed support" for the Russian government after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, led the brief rebellion against Russia's Defense Ministry over the weekend.

"The Chinese side has expressed its support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and confirmed interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Rudenko is scheduled to have further talks with Liu Xiaomin, China's special representative for the affairs of the Korean peninsula, during his stop in Beijing.

Im Chon Il met with Alexandr Matsegora, Russia's ambassador to North Korea, on Sunday, the country's government said in a news release.

"During the talk, Im Chon Il expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down in conformity with the aspiration and will of the Russian people, saying the DPRK will strongly support any option and decision by the Russian leadership," the statement reads.

"He also expressed conviction that the strong Russian army and people would surely overcome trials and ordeals and heroically emerge victorious in the special military operation against Ukraine."