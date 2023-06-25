Advertisement
World News
June 25, 2023 / 10:52 AM

Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion

By Adam Schrader
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Russia’s Andrei Rudenko in Beijing after the Wagner rebellion. Photo courtesy of China's Foreign Ministry
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Russia’s Andrei Rudenko in Beijing after the Wagner rebellion. Photo courtesy of China's Foreign Ministry

June 25 (UPI) -- Senior Russian diplomats met with North Korea's vice foreign minister Im Chon Il and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday as President Vladimir Putin remained quiet in the aftermath of the Wagner rebellion.

The meeting between Qin Gang and Russia's Andrei Rudenko was revealed in a one-sentence news release from China's Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement

"State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views with him on Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of common concern," China's Foreign Ministry said in the news release.

The meeting came after China gave a brief comment about the withdrawal of Wagner Group mercenaries from military strongholds in southern Russia on Saturday and early Sunday.

RELATED Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia

"This is Russia's internal affair. As Russia's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity," China's Foreign Ministry said in the earlier statement.

Russia's Foreign Ministry further said in a statement China "expressed support" for the Russian government after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, led the brief rebellion against Russia's Defense Ministry over the weekend.

Advertisement

"The Chinese side has expressed its support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and confirmed interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

RELATED World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia

Rudenko is scheduled to have further talks with Liu Xiaomin, China's special representative for the affairs of the Korean peninsula, during his stop in Beijing.

Im Chon Il met with Alexandr Matsegora, Russia's ambassador to North Korea, on Sunday, the country's government said in a news release.

"During the talk, Im Chon Il expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down in conformity with the aspiration and will of the Russian people, saying the DPRK will strongly support any option and decision by the Russian leadership," the statement reads.

RELATED Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014

"He also expressed conviction that the strong Russian army and people would surely overcome trials and ordeals and heroically emerge victorious in the special military operation against Ukraine."

Latest Headlines

Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
World News // 58 minutes ago
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
June 25 (UPI) -- Wagner Group mercenaries who marched toward Moscow this weekend have now withdrawn from the Lipetsk region in southern Russia as Chechen fighters deployed to stop them left the city of Rostov-on-Don, officials said.
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
World News // 1 day ago
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of private mercenaries have stopped their march towards Moscow and are returning to their field camps, while charges against group's leader have been dropped, the Kremlin said Saturday.
N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit
World News // 19 hours ago
N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit
June 24 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, threatening to take "overwhelming and offensive" countermeasures should the United States ratchet up military pressure.
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit
World News // 20 hours ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit
June 24 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit Saturday after leaving the United States where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
World News // 21 hours ago
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
June 24 (UPI) -- World leaders are taking a wait and see approach Saturday as reaction pours in amid reports of a military revolt and possible coup in Russia by the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group.
Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
World News // 21 hours ago
Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
June 24 (UPI) -- The mayor of Moscow on Saturday placed the Russian capital on a counter-terrorism alert as fighters loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary group advanced on the city from the south.
Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014
World News // 22 hours ago
Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been fighting on Russia's behalf in Crimea and the Donbas region of Ukraine since 2014.
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of private mercenaries marching Saturday on Russia is run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose journey from Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle to a foe accused of treason runs through Ukraine.
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
June 23 (UPI) -- In a major escalation of Russian infighting, the head of the Wagner mercenary group is being investigated by Russia for inciting mutiny after he accused the country's military of launching a missile strike on his troops.
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials are working to establish the timeline for the implosion of a submersible carrying five people to the Titanic wreck site deep underwater.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit
N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement