Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2023 / 1:56 PM

World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia

By Simon Druker
1/5
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday the United States, its allies and other Group of Seven members are "in constant contact" and monitoring the internal situation in Russia. File Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday the United States, its allies and other Group of Seven members are "in constant contact" and monitoring the internal situation in Russia. File Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- World leaders are taking a wait and see approach Saturday as reaction pours in amid reports of a military revolt and possible coup in Russia by the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group.

The United States is in constant contact with the members of the Group of Seven as well as other American allies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Advertisement

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain as well as the European Union are the other G7 members, in addition to the United States.

President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany and reaffirmed the group's "unwavering" support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"The president is following the situation very closely. We remain focused on supporting Ukraine," a spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday, as the situation in Russia remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason, vowing to punish the "internal treachery."

Prigozhin, a former chef and close Putin confidant, publicly rebuked the Russian military on Friday after a rocket strike killed hundreds of his private mercenary troops in Ukraine.

RELATED Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'

Prigozhin vowed to retaliate and is marching his troops north from the battlefield with Ukraine, towards Moscow, reportedly entering the key military city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Kremlin has denied reports that Putin fled the Russian capitol on a military jet.

"Closely monitoring the situation in Russia as it unfolds," European Council President Charles Michel Tweeted Saturday. "In touch with European leaders and G7 partners. This is clearly an internal Russian issue. Our support for Ukraine and [President Volodymyr Zelensky] is unwavering."

RELATED Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites

Germany's foreign office said it "will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate closely with our international partners."

International support for Ukraine has not wavered among its allies, with supporters calling the situation there an internal problem, while also calling for de-escalation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday called on both sides to respect the safety of non-combatants, urging both Prigozhin and Russia to "be responsible and to protect civilians."

Advertisement

Other Western allies remain on alert.

"Latvia is closely following the developing situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies," Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs tweeted. "Border security has been strengthened, visa or border entry from Russians leaving Russia due to current events won't be considered. No direct threat to Latvia at this time."

South Korea said Saturday it has confirmed the safety of all of its citizens living or working in the city of Rostov-on-Don, home to Russia's southern military command. The city also housed Russian nuclear weapons.

"We are following the developments on what is happening in the last few hours in Russia," Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said Saturday, adding that it is hard to discern fact from fiction with so many conflicting reports coming out of the country.

Ukrainian authorities welcomed the infighting.

"Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: look now," Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said Saturday. "Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia. Time to put an end to the evil everyone despised but was too afraid to tear down."

Advertisement

Read More

Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia

Latest Headlines

Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
World News // 10 minutes ago
Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
June 24 (UPI) -- The mayor of Moscow on Saturday placed the Russian capital on a counter-terrorism alert as fighters loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary group advanced on the city from the south.
Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014
World News // 57 minutes ago
Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been fighting on Russia's behalf in Crimea and the Donbas region of Ukraine since 2014.
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of private mercenaries marching Saturday on Russia is run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose journey from Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle to a foe accused of treason runs through Ukraine.
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
June 24 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday accused the leader of the Wagner mercenary group of treason as its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his troops had occupied Russia's southern military headquarters.
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
June 23 (UPI) -- In a major escalation of Russian infighting, the head of the Wagner mercenary group is being investigated by Russia for inciting mutiny after he accused the country's military of launching a missile strike on his troops.
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials are working to establish the timeline for the implosion of a submersible carrying five people to the Titanic wreck site deep underwater.
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said a memorial monument dedicated to two American Korean War veterans will be built this year.
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
World News // 1 day ago
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
June 23 (UPI) -- Japan mourned the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa, one of the fiercest conflicts in World War II, on Friday while addressing tensions over a more aggressive China.
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
World News // 1 day ago
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
June 23 (UPI) -- The EU adopted sanctions against Russia on Friday that include a ban on certain goods passing through Russia and provisions to cut off exports to third-party countries that transfer technology to Russia.
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
World News // 1 day ago
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
June 23 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg was set to meet with the European Union's top digital regulator Friday as U.S. social media platforms rush to prepare for new online legislation aimed at combating disinformation and trolling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
Prosecutors cite narcotics in adding witness tampering charge for 'Rust' armorer
Prosecutors cite narcotics in adding witness tampering charge for 'Rust' armorer
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement