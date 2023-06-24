Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2023 / 1:01 PM

Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014

By UPI Staff
1/3
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks as he stands next to two coffins covered by U.S. and Turkish flags in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 25. Photo courtesy of Press service of Prigozhin/UPI
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks as he stands next to two coffins covered by U.S. and Turkish flags in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 25. Photo courtesy of Press service of Prigozhin/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been fighting on Russia's behalf in Crimea and the Donbas region of Ukraine since 2014.

They have also been active in the Middle East, Mali and the Central African Republic. The group has been accused of repeated war crimes and human rights abuses.

Advertisement

Here are some key events in the group's recent involvement in the Ukraine war, leading to conflict with the Russian military over supplies and leadership that has escalated this weekend with Wagner forces seizing Russian military sites.

Saturday: The Wagner Group seizes military sites in southern Russia.

RELATED Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'

Friday: Prigozhin accused Russia of launching a missile strike on his troops and vowed retaliation. Russian authorities accused him of fomenting a coup.

June 10: The Russian military announced "volunteer formations" would need to sign contracts with the military.

June 2: Prigozhin gave an interview in which he lambasted the Russian minister of defense and the elites who shield their sons from battle.

RELATED Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites

May 26: The United States sanctions the Wagner Group for sourcing weapons through Mali.

Advertisement

May 25: Prigozhin announced Wagner has seized Bakhmut, Ukraine, and would turn it over to the Russian army.

May 5: Prigozhin threatened to pull his troops out of Bakhmut for lack of ammunition that was causing "useless and unjustified losses."

RELATED Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia

April 13: The European Union sanctions the Wagner Group for aiding Russia in the war.

March 3: On a secret trip to Ukraine, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calls Prigozhin a war criminal.

Feb. 3: Ukraine presses war crimes charges against Prigozhin.

Jan. 26: The United States increases sanctions on Wagner.

Jan. 13: Wagner feuds with Russian officials over credit for battlefield successes.

Dec. 22: The United States announced its belief that North Korea had supplied arms to the Wagner Group and that "Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military."

Aug. 15: Ukraine forces reported that they had wiped out Wagner's headquarters in eastern Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
World News // 3 minutes ago
Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
June 24 (UPI) -- The mayor of Moscow on Saturday placed the Russian capital on a counter-terrorism alert as fighters loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary group advanced on the city from the south.
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of private mercenaries marching Saturday on Russia is run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose journey from Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle to a foe accused of treason runs through Ukraine.
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
June 24 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday accused the leader of the Wagner mercenary group of treason as its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his troops had occupied Russia's southern military headquarters.
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
June 23 (UPI) -- In a major escalation of Russian infighting, the head of the Wagner mercenary group is being investigated by Russia for inciting mutiny after he accused the country's military of launching a missile strike on his troops.
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials are working to establish the timeline for the implosion of a submersible carrying five people to the Titanic wreck site deep underwater.
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said a memorial monument dedicated to two American Korean War veterans will be built this year.
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
World News // 1 day ago
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
June 23 (UPI) -- Japan mourned the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa, one of the fiercest conflicts in World War II, on Friday while addressing tensions over a more aggressive China.
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
World News // 1 day ago
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport
June 23 (UPI) -- The EU adopted sanctions against Russia on Friday that include a ban on certain goods passing through Russia and provisions to cut off exports to third-party countries that transfer technology to Russia.
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
World News // 1 day ago
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
June 23 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg was set to meet with the European Union's top digital regulator Friday as U.S. social media platforms rush to prepare for new online legislation aimed at combating disinformation and trolling.
Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy
World News // 1 day ago
Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy
June 23 (UPI) -- The Russian government approached the Australia High Courton Friday to challenge a new law that allowed the Albanese administration to end the Kremlin's lease for a new embassy already under construction in Yarralumla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
Putin accuses Wagner chief of treason; mercenaries seize Russian military sites
Prosecutors cite narcotics in adding witness tampering charge for 'Rust' armorer
Prosecutors cite narcotics in adding witness tampering charge for 'Rust' armorer
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement