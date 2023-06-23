Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2023 / 8:40 AM

EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law

By Paul Godfrey
A team of European Union regulators met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday to help the company prepare its social media platforms -- including Facebook and Instagram -- for new online harms legislation in the 27-country bloc due to come into force in August. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
A team of European Union regulators met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday to help the company prepare its social media platforms -- including Facebook and Instagram -- for new online harms legislation in the 27-country bloc due to come into force in August. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg will meet with the European Union's top digital regulator Friday as U.S. social media platforms rush to prepare for new online legislation aimed at combating disinformation, cyberbullying and threats to public safety.

The meeting is part of a two-day visit to California by an EU team led by Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton ahead of the bloc's new Digital Services Act which comes into force in August with the group also scheduled to meet with Open AI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia president Jensen Huang.

Advertisement

The team carried out its first "stress test" to check compliance with DSA at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, praising the company for its attitude.

"Twitter is the 1st platform to undergo a 'stress test' to prepare for DSA. The company is taking this exercise very seriously. Constructive dialogue in San Francisco with Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino ahead of the 'real test' -- on Aug. 25," Breton wrote in a Twitter post.

RELATED Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

He added that deploying "sufficient resources" was key to meeting the safeguards set down by the legislation which requires platforms with more than 45 million EU users to submit an in-depth initial assessment of the risks their customers face by August 25.

Advertisement

Yaccarino, who took over as Twitter CEO from Elon Musk earlier this month, said Europe was "very important to Twitter" and that the company was "focused on our continued partnership."

In addition to Twitter, other tech firms targeted by DSA include Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Google's YouTube and TikTok.

RELATED Disney veteran to replace TikTok COO who announces she's stepping down

In May, Musk triggered a public spat with Breton when he pulled Twitter out of the EU's voluntary online disinformation code of practice which most major social media platforms have signed up to with Breton warning that while Twitter could shirk optional commitments, it would not be able to avoid complying with DSA.

Twitter agreed to adhere to the code in 2018 prior to Musk's acquisition of the company in October.

Australia's online watchdog on Thursday blamed Twitter's withdrawal of its public policy presence in the country together with slashing its workforce by 80% for a surge in cases of "inexcusable" online hate and serious abuse affecting 1 in 5 people, with indigenous, disabled and LBGTQ groups suffering disproportionately.

RELATED Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant gave Twitter 28 days to respond to a notice ordering it to show what it is doing to combat the problem or face fines of up to $475,000 a day.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy
World News // 38 minutes ago
Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy
June 23 (UPI) -- The Russian government approached the Australia High Courton Friday to challenge a new law that allowed the Albanese administration to end the Kremlin's lease for a new embassy already under construction in Yarralumla.
Calls grow for China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors
World News // 2 hours ago
Calls grow for China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The head of South Korea's human rights watchdog group urged China on Friday not to repatriate detained North Korean escapees after borders are reopened.
British retail sales growth slows to 0.3% as consumers cut back on food shopping
World News // 2 hours ago
British retail sales growth slows to 0.3% as consumers cut back on food shopping
June 23 (UPI) -- Retail sales growth in Britain slowed in May as rising cost of living and food prices exerted a drag on spending with consumers cutting back on grocery shopping.
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
World News // 7 hours ago
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
June 23 (UPI) -- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned a jailed journalist on Thursday, to the celebration of reporting organizations, the European Union and his family.
British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator
World News // 10 hours ago
British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator
June 22 (UPI) -- The British Museum has admitted to using translations of poems by Qiu Jin without the permission of the translator in a new exhibition.
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
World News // 12 hours ago
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
June 22 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta announced Thursday the company plans to remove news on the platform and Instagram in Canada after a bill passed parliament that would force tech giants into paying news outlets for content.
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
Tropical Storm Bret neared Barbados on Thursday afternoon as it continued on its westwardly trek, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Lesser Antilles.
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
World News // 1 day ago
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
June 22 (UPI) -- Both OceanGate and the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people aboard the missing deep-water submersible that vanished during a dive over the weekend, are believed to be dead.
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
World News // 19 hours ago
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
SEOUL, June 22 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence-based voice cloning technology is suspected of being used in phishing scams, according to South Korean security firm SK Shieldus.
Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
June 22 (UPI) -- A Moscow court refused to end the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich Thursday. Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities in March on espionage charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Government isn't obligated to provide water to Navajo Nation, Supreme Court says
Government isn't obligated to provide water to Navajo Nation, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement