June 22, 2023 / 4:58 PM

Disney veteran to replace TikTok COO who announces she's stepping down

By Simon Druker
TikTok’s chief operating officer V Pappas said Thursday she will step down from her role with the social media giant. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
TikTok’s chief operating officer V Pappas said Thursday she will step down from her role with the social media giant. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- TikTok's chief operating officer V Pappas said Thursday she will step down from her role with the social media giant but will remain in an advisory capacity.

Pappas, whose given name is Vanessa, confirmed the move in a statement on Twitter, where she said the time was right to move on.

"After nearly 5 years at TikTok I am stepping down as COO. To our amazing community of creators, employees, & people who have made TikTok 'the last sunny spot on the internet', it has been an absolute privilege to serve you all & to be a part of this once in a lifetime journey," Pappas, who was with the company for five years, Tweeted.

In an attached statement sent to TikTok employees, Pappas said she will now refocus her entrepreneurial passions.

Last month, Eric Han, the company's head of U.S. Data Security Trust and Safety, announced his departure from the company after four years.

One of his key responsibilities was to make peace with U.S. lawmakers and avoid having the short video platform banned across the United States.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States first demanded in March the company's Chinese ownership sell its stake.

Pappas on Thursday painted a picture of a rosy future ahead for the company.

"I know the company has a very bright and stable future under the strong leadership of [CEO] Shou Chew and our executive team, I will be here to support him, the leadership team and all of you during this transition by taking on an advisory role," she said in the statement.

"As we embark on this next chapter, we are grateful to Zenia and Adam for their support and enthusiasm, and look forward to working closely with them as we evolve and Grow Together," Chew wrote in a statement.

The 44-year-old Pappas is being replaced by veteran Disney executive Zenia Mucha, TikTok confirmed Thursday.

Mucha, who spent two decades at Disney, will hold the official title of chief brand and communications officer.

