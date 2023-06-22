Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

June 22 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta announced Thursday the company plans to remove news on the platform and Instagram in Canada after a bill passed parliament that would force tech giants into paying news outlets when their content is posted on their platforms.

Canada's parliament this week passed the Online News Act, which now needs royal assent before it becomes law. The bill would take about six months to come into force if approved by the British crown, which is expected to give its nod to the law later Thursday night.

"We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada," Meta said in a statement.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez pushed back on Meta's claim that removing news is immediately necessary to be in compliance with the new law.

"Facebook knows very well that they have no obligations under the act right now. Following Royal Assent of Bill #C18, the Government will engage in a regulatory and implementation process," Rodriguez said.

"If the Government can't stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?"

Meta said it already started conducting product tests earlier this month to end news availability because of the law.

"These tests are ongoing and currently impact a small percentage of users in Canada," Meta said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month accused tech giants of engaging in "bullying tactics" with his government and "would rather cut off Canadians' access to local news than pay their fair share."

Executives from Google, which is also considering limiting news access in Canada, held an eleventh-hour meeting with Rodriguez on Thursday, Politico reported.

"Every step of the way, we've proposed thoughtful and pragmatic solutions that would have improved the bill and cleared the path for us to increase our already significant investments in the Canadian news ecosystem," Google said in a statement to the CBC.

"So far, none of our concerns have been addressed. Bill C-18 is about to become law and remains unworkable."