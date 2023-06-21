Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2023 / 6:47 AM

British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%

By Paul Godfrey
A fall in the pace at which food prices are rising in Britain helped to temper Consumer Price Inflation in May which remained unchanged from the previous month at 8.7%. Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
A fall in the pace at which food prices are rising in Britain helped to temper Consumer Price Inflation in May which remained unchanged from the previous month at 8.7%. Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- The pace at which prices rose in Britain remained unchanged in May for the second straight month due to rising costs for air travel, recreational and cultural goods and services, the latest official figures out Wednesday show.

The annual Consumer Price Index rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to May, unchanged from April, but critical core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices -- jumped by 0.3% to 7.1%, its highest level in 31 years, according to the bulletin from the Office for National Statistics.

Advertisement

The strong contribution to CPI from recreational goods -- which surged to 6.7% from 6.3% in April -- was driven by admission fees to live music events, computer games and package holidays.

Services inflation surged 0.5% amid rises seen across the board with health and communication inflation seeing the sharpest increases, jumping by more than 1% each. Clothing and footwear inflation also gathered pace but double-digit overall goods inflation fell to 9.7%, thanks to inflation across a number of categories either falling back or holding steady.

Advertisement

Inflation-driving price rises were offset by a slowdown in gasoline and food inflation, which dropped to 18.4% from 19.1% in April, and transport which fell to 1.2% from 1.5% in April.

The ONS said that although inflation had fallen in April to 8.7% from 10.1% in March, it remained at "a historically high level."

"The cost of airfares rose by more than a year ago and is at a higher level than usual for May," said ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner. "Rising prices for second-hand cars, live music events and computer games contributed to inflation remaining high.

RELATED IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023

"These were offset by a fall in the price of petrol. Food price inflation remains high, but the rate has eased slightly this month with costs rising more slowly than this time last year."

Ahead of a meeting of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee Thursday which is likely to see it hike interest rates a 13th consecutive time from 4.5% to 4.75%, or more, as it battles to bring inflation down, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged to stay the course.

"Inflation is the most invidious tax rise the British people are facing. If we are going to help families, mortgage holders and businesses, we need to stick to the plan to bring down inflation -- no matter what," Hunt said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

"We won't be pushed off course."

But opposition Labor's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said inflation stuck at 8.7% was "really worrying news," with food prices in Britain increasing at a quicker pace than other G7 countries.

Analysis by the party showed that food prices were rising 20% faster than in France, 30% faster than in Germany and at triple the rate in the United States, Reeves said in a post on Twitter.

"That difference is leaving Brits paying over $1,270 a year more for food. This government can't get a grip of this problem because they are the problem. Thirteen years of the Tories and their disastrous mini-Budget are damaging economic security and leaving families worse off."

Read More

British GDP rises 0.3% after close brush with recession Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'

Latest Headlines

West Bank Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villagers, injuring dozens
World News // 34 minutes ago
West Bank Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villagers, injuring dozens
June 21 (UPI) -- Israeli West Bank settlers injured more than three dozen Palestinian villagers during overnight attacks in response to the death of four settlers in the area on Tuesday.
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, says expert
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, says expert
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 14 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine and China's growing tensions with the United States are major obstacles preventing the United Nations Security Council from imposing new sanctions against North Korea,  a former U.N. expert&n
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
June 21 (UPI) -- A Chinese aircraft carrier group passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taipei's Defense Ministry said, as military tensions continue to simmer around the democratic island.
4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack
World News // 8 hours ago
4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack
June 20 (UPI) -- Four civilians were killed and several others were injured when Palestinian attackers opened fire at a gas station near a large Israeli settlement of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage
World News // 15 hours ago
Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage
June 20 (UPI) -- Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage.
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
World News // 16 hours ago
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, who fled from Japan to Lebanon after being accused of financial misconduct, is suing his former employers for $1 billion in damages, alleging defamation.
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
World News // 18 hours ago
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
June 20 (UPI) -- Romanian authorities on Tuesday charged self-styled lifestyle coach and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan with rape and human trafficking.
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
June 20 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed missile strikes against cities across Ukraine in the largest such attack in over two weeks as Ukrainian forces claim modest but important battlefield gains.
7-Eleven tests delivery robot in South Korea
World News // 20 hours ago
7-Eleven tests delivery robot in South Korea
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- Global convenience store giant 7-Eleven has begun a test run of a robot delivery service in South Korea in conjunction with Neubility, a South Korean startup.
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane
June 19 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes
Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement