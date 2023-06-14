Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 14, 2023 / 6:41 AM

British GDP rises 0.3% after close brush with recession

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt welcomed official estimates out Wednesday showing GDP up by 0.3% as proof the government's plan to grow the economy was working. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt welcomed official estimates out Wednesday showing GDP up by 0.3% as proof the government's plan to grow the economy was working. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Strong services sector growth helped Britain's economy spring back into the black in April after shrinking the previous month, but the economic expansion was limited by sharp drops in production output and construction, estimates out Wednesday from the country's main statistic agency show.

The economy bucked a 0.3% contraction in March to post GDP growth of 0.2%, mainly due to a 0.3% growth in services, with consumer-facing services performing particularly well with 1% growth compared with a fall of 0.8% the previous month, according to Office for National Statistics estimates.

Advertisement

Retail, auto sales and repair, ICT and hospitality were the standout sub-sectors within services but their contributions were offset, in part, by falls in science and technology, real estate and health and social services, with the sector still proving a drag on growth in the longer term.

Production output went into reverse going from 0.7% growth in March to a 0.3% decline in April while construction growth posted a 0.6% fall after the sector expanded by 0.2% in March.

RELATED Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine

Zooming out to the bigger picture, however, shows the economy remains weak with growth for the first quarter of the year virtually flat at just 0.1% and the economy only 0.3% bigger than it was pre-pandemic in February 2020.

Advertisement

"GDP bounced back after a weak March. Bars and pubs had a comparatively strong April, while car sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the effect of the previous month's strikes," ONS Economics Director Darren Morgan said in a Twitter post.

"These were partially offset by falls in health, which was affected by the Junior Doctors' strikes, along with falls in computer manufacturing and the often erratic pharmaceuticals industry. House builders and estate agents also had a poor month.

RELATED British wage growth surges 7.2% amid fears inflation becoming embedded

"Over the last three months as a whole the economy grew a little, driven largely by the construction industries,'" said Morgan. "The services sector dragged growth down, partly due to the impact of public sector strikes."

The ONS' comments came as tens of thousands of junior doctors in England began a third 72-hour strike Wednesday over pay and conditions. Doctors in Scotland are set to take similar action in July after voting Tuesday to reject an offer of a 14.5% rise.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed the return to growth and said Britain was on track to outperform its neighbors.

RELATED British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales

"We are growing the economy, with the International Monetary Fund saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy," Hunt said.

Advertisement

"But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets."

However, the Labor oppositions shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, attacked the government's management of the economy.

"The facts remain that families are feeling worse off, facing a soaring Tory mortgage penalty and we're lagging behind on the global stage," Reeves said.

"Despite our country's huge potential and promise, today is another day in the dismal low-growth record book of this Conservative Government."

Latest Headlines

New Zealand, Fiji deepen military ties amid growing challenges in Pacific
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand, Fiji deepen military ties amid growing challenges in Pacific
June 14 (UPI) -- The Oceania nations of New Zealand and Fiji agreed to strengthen military ties on Wednesday amid growing security challenges in the Pacific.
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
World News // 4 hours ago
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities said an 25-year-old Australian woman reported missing in Canada's western province of British Columbia over the weekend has been found dead.
Two soldiers killed, one injured in shooting at Japanese army firing range
World News // 3 hours ago
Two soldiers killed, one injured in shooting at Japanese army firing range
June 14 (UPI) -- Two Japanese soldiers were killed and another was injured after being shot by a recruit at a training range Wednesday in the central prefecture of Gifu, Japan's military said.
Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- A British-led coalition of 10 European countries has announced a new $116 million air defense package for Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia.
Britain to wipe criminal records of women convicted of being gay
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain to wipe criminal records of women convicted of being gay
June 13 (UPI) -- Women convicted of offenses related to being gay are now able for the first time to have those convictions wiped from their records, Britain announced Tuesday.
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
World News // 17 hours ago
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
June 13 (UPI) -- The French government says it has uncovered a sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign targeting multiple European states in an effort to diminish western support for Ukraine.
Filipino officials see no need to raise alert status as Mayon Volcano eruptions continue
World News // 18 hours ago
Filipino officials see no need to raise alert status as Mayon Volcano eruptions continue
June 13 (UPI) -- Filipino officials say they haven't seen any indication for a need to raise the alert status as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt.
Japanese lower house passes LGBTQ understanding bill
World News // 20 hours ago
Japanese lower house passes LGBTQ understanding bill
June 13 (UPI) -- Japan's lower house on Tuesday passed a bill that promotes understanding of the LGBTQ community in the country, meaning it could be enacted by next week.
British lawmakers call for reform after woman jailed for late medical abortion
World News // 21 hours ago
British lawmakers call for reform after woman jailed for late medical abortion
June 13 (UPI) -- The head of the British parliament's equalities panel called Tuesday for reform of the country's 162-year-old abortion law after a woman was jailed for taking abortion medication beyond the second-trimester limit.
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
World News // 22 hours ago
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- Landmarks across Seoul have been lit up in purple as fans descend on the capital city for a two-week celebration of K-pop superstars BTS, who made their debut 10 years ago Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement