Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 23, 2023 / 10:24 AM

IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed Tuesday a revised forecast from the IMF predicting Britain's economy will now grow by 0.4% this year. File Photo by U.K. Parliament/EPA-EFE
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed Tuesday a revised forecast from the IMF predicting Britain's economy will now grow by 0.4% this year. File Photo by U.K. Parliament/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Britain's economy is set to avoid recession this year due to demand buoyed by falling energy prices and the resilience of its financial system in the face of the global banking crisis, the IMF said on Tuesday as it closed out a country visit.

Economic activity has slowed significantly from last year and inflation remains stubbornly high following the severe terms-of-trade shock due to Russia's war in Ukraine and some "scarring" of the labor supply from the pandemic, the IMF said in a news release.

Advertisement

It forecast growth will slow to 0.4% in 2023 pulled down by tighter monetary and fiscal policies needed to curb inflation and lingering effects of the terms-of-trade shock, climbing to 1% in 2024, as disinflation softens the hit to real incomes and 2% in 2025 and 2026, as monetary and financial conditions ease. The deficit is seen falling to 3% of GDP by fiscal year 2027-2028.

Declining energy prices and increasing slack in the economy are expected to substantially reduce the annual inflation rate from its current 10.1% to around 5% by the end of 2023 and below the 2% target by mid-2025.

Advertisement

The IMF praised growth-positive measures in the Spring Budget including an increase in childcare support and a new capital investment allowance as well as reduced uncertainty due to the Windsor Framework in Northern Ireland agreement and a more measured approach for retained EU laws.

However, it warned of "considerable" upside risks to economic growth up ahead from greater-than-anticipated price and wage growth, leading to higher inflation for longer.

As recently as last month the IMF was forecasting Britain's economy would contract by 0.3% this year. The predictions are roughly in line with forecasts earlier this month used by the Bank of England monetary policy committee to justify raising interest rates for the 12th time in a row.

RELATED 54% of Britons anxious or stressed over rising cost of living

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed the independent assessment of the economy from the IMF saying it showed Britain was "on the right track," but that the job was not yet done.

"Despite the positive news, I know that high inflation and energy prices -- issues shared internationally -- remain key challenges," Hunt said.

Stressing that growing the economy was one of the government's top priorities, he said was pleased to see that the IMF agree with the need for ambitious structural reforms to support growth because "that is exactly what we are delivering" with breakthroughs such as the Windsor Framework, net zero legal frameworks and strengthening the banking system.

Advertisement

But opposition Labor's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said the communique spelled out "the fragility of the U.K. economy, highlighting the slowdown in economic activity since last year and stubbornly high prices."

Read More

Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales

Latest Headlines

Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
World News // 59 minutes ago
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Hazy skies continue to shroud parts of the western United States and Canada in late May amid an early start to the wildfire season.
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
World News // 2 hours ago
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received an endorsement from the candidate who finished third in the country's election last week as the incumbent prepares to face his only remaining challenger in a Sunday runoff.
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed downTues
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
World News // 3 hours ago
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
May 23 (UPI) -- Guyana officials said on Monday that 19 children died in a dormitory fire at a school in the township of Mahdia that investigators said was intentionally set.
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
World News // 3 hours ago
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
May 23 (UPI) -- An eight-party coalition led by the progressive Move Forward Party unveiled its platform for forming a government in Thailand with sweeping reforms, but no mention of the laws that criminalize insulting the monarchy.
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
World News // 4 hours ago
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
May 23 (UPI) -- Portuguese police divers began searching a reservoir Tuesday for Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing at age 3 in 2007 on a family vacation.
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
World News // 6 hours ago
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
May 23 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed another round of punitive sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
May 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations envoy for the Northeast African country urged warring factions to use the pause in fighting to pave the way for lasting peace.
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
World News // 18 hours ago
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
May 22 (UPI) -- Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed a group of "saboteurs" crossed into Russia from Ukraine, allegedly injuring several people and damaged three homes in clashes inside the Belgorod region
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for new election in bid to secure majority
World News // 1 day ago
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for new election in bid to secure majority
May 22 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, called for a new election to be held next month, rather than attempt to form a coalition government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters
Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement