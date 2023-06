At least four Palestinians were killed as Israel Defense Forces conducted a raid in Jenin on Monday, at least seven IDF soldiers were injured and Israel launched its first airstrikes in the West Bank in 20 years. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Four Palestinians died and dozens were injured and the Israel Defense Forces said several soldiers were injured during a West Bank raid in Jenin on Monday. The IDF said it targeted two "wanted suspects" in Jenin but were met with improvised explosive devices that injured seven soldiers and border police officers. The Israeli military used fire from army helicopters to evacuate soldiers. Advertisement

"During the activity, a massive exchange of fire took place between the forces and armed gunmen in the area," the IDF said. "Large numbers of explosive devices were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with live fire."

IDF said two soldiers and five Israel Border Police officers were injured and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that a 15-year-old boy was among the four killed.

The fighting marked the first airstrike in the West Bank in two decades.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that reinforcements had been sent to the area and that it was under control.