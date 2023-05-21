Advertisement
U.S. News
May 21, 2023 / 11:58 PM

U.S. chastises Israel over illegal outpost order

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Sunday rebuked Israel over its recent decision to allow Israelis back into West Bank's Homesh settlement, which was evacuated in 2005. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The United States on Sunday rebuked Israel over its recent decision to allow Israelis back into West Bank's Homesh settlement, which was evacuated in 2005. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday criticized Israel over its decision to allow Israelis back into an illegal outpost built on private Palestinian land in the northern West Bank.

The order, which creates the conditions for Israel to establish a permanent presence in Homesh, was made Thursday by Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox, chief of the Israeli Defense Forces' Central Command, and was shared online by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Advertisement

Homesh is one of four settlements that Israel ordered the evacuation of in 2005 when they withdrew from the Gaza Strip. In March, Knesset lawmakers voted 31-18 to repeal the law amid efforts to re-establish Homesh where a new Jewish school was recently built. The motion voted on was put forth by the far-right coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The United States -- which has repeatedly called on Israel to refrain from taking unilateral actions that undermine the possibility of establishing a two-state solution -- issued a statement Sunday, saying the Biden administration is "deeply troubled" by the Thursday order to allow citizens to establish a permanent presence in Homesh.

Advertisement

The statement, issued by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, highlights that the outpost, according to Israeli law, "was illegally built on private Palestinian land."

"This order is inconsistent with both former Prime Minister [Ariel] Sharon's written commitment to the Bush administration in 2004 and the current Israeli government's commitment to the Biden administration," he said. "Advancing Israeli settlements in the West bank is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution."

The order was issued last week amid escalating violence with Palestinians.

RELATED U.N. marks 75th anniversary of mass expulsion of Palestinians

On Sunday, Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir made a controversial visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, which also drew the criticism of the Biden administration.

"This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parities to respect its sanctity," he said.

Known as the Temple Mount in Judaism and Christianity, the holy site is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque -- one of Islam's holiest mosques believed to be where the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

RELATED Rocket fire briefly interrupts Gaza cease-fire

The Al-Aqsa Mosque has been under the administration of the Kingdom of Jordan and has been the site of recent clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli forces.

Read More

Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit

Latest Headlines

2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
May 21 (UPI) -- A small plane that was allegedly traveling to Hawaii crashed off the coast of California, killing two people.
Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday blamed the recent poor relations between the United States and China on the "silly balloon" carrying surveillance equipment that was shot down earlier this year.
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will resume negotiations on the debt ceiling with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June default deadline nears.
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
May 21 (UPI) -- A grenade detonated at a home in Indiana on Saturday, killing a father and injuring his two teenage children, reports said Sunday.
Florida fisherman airlifted after shark bite, second attack in a week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Florida fisherman airlifted after shark bite, second attack in a week
May 21 (UPI) -- The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key, Fla., on Friday when he was bitten by a bull shark. He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami and his condition remains unknown.
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
May 21 (UPI) -- The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida in response to policies by Gov. Ron DeSantis that the civil rights organization said "attempts to erase Black history."
Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced additional defensive support for Ukraine, pledging $375 million in ammunition and equipment. at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, when he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
3 dead, 2 injured in Klymax nightclub shooting in Kansas City
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
3 dead, 2 injured in Klymax nightclub shooting in Kansas City
May 21 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City early Sunday morning.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has issued a rare official statement, blasting the response of the United States to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the "greatest intrusions on civil liberties."
Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond
May 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman accused of leaving her newborn child for dead in a plastic bag in the woods four years ago was denied bond during an initial court appearance on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement