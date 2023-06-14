Trending
World News
June 14, 2023 / 8:54 AM

Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan

By Clyde Hughes
People stand near the coast during high tide in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, on Wednesday as cyclone Biparjoy approaches. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE
People stand near the coast during high tide in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, on Wednesday as cyclone Biparjoy approaches. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- India and Pakistan continued evacuations and closed airports on Wednesday as officials there braced for the landing of cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in decades.

The powerful Arabian Sea storm with the highest sustained winds up to 99 mph is expected to land between the port city Keti Bandar in Pakistan and Kutch in Indian Gujarat. The Indian Meteorological Department elevated Biparjoy to a "very severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain to both countries over the next three days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Chief Meteorologist Sandar Sarfraz said the storm was moving north-northwest. Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon said 64,107 people have already been evacuated from areas likely to sustain significant flooding and wind damage.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Biparjoy, though, is expected to miss Pakistan's largest city of Karachi, which is home to 20 million people.

"It seems Biparjoy is going northeast and it seems it will take a hard right even further to the east which means it will go past the megacity of Karachi," Rehman said. "Some friends are saying its intensity has decreased. That might be the case but when it comes to landmass, its effects are also maximized."

Indian officials said 34,000 have been evacuated from Kutch while Home Minister Amit Shah called off a planned trip to the area in light of the storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to deliver substantial rainfall to the districts of Jodhpur division and Udaipur divisions on Thursday and Friday.

Latest Headlines

Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
World News // 42 minutes ago
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate was served legal papers Wednesday in a civil case brought by four women accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
World News // 43 minutes ago
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
June 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission has told Google it could face mandatory divestment of part of its services in Europe for using market dominance to break EU antitrust laws.
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
World News // 1 hour ago
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa and Donetsk early Wednesday killed six civilians and injured 10 others, the Interior Ministry said.
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
June 14 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held a high-level phone call Wednesday morning ahead of their planned meeting.
British GDP rises 0.3% after close brush with recession
World News // 3 hours ago
British GDP rises 0.3% after close brush with recession
June 14 (UPI) -- Strong services sector growth helped Britain's economy spring back into the black in April after shrinking the previous month, but the rebound was limited by sharp drops in production output and construction.
New Zealand, Fiji deepen military ties amid growing challenges in Pacific
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand, Fiji deepen military ties amid growing challenges in Pacific
June 14 (UPI) -- The Oceania nations of New Zealand and Fiji agreed to strengthen military ties on Wednesday amid growing security challenges in the Pacific.
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
World News // 8 hours ago
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities said an 25-year-old Australian woman reported missing in Canada's western province of British Columbia over the weekend has been found dead.
Two soldiers killed, one injured in shooting at Japanese army firing range
World News // 6 hours ago
Two soldiers killed, one injured in shooting at Japanese army firing range
June 14 (UPI) -- Two Japanese soldiers were killed and another was injured after being shot by a recruit at a training range Wednesday in the central prefecture of Gifu, Japan's military said.
Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- A British-led coalition of 10 European countries has announced a new $116 million air defense package for Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia.
Britain to wipe criminal records of women convicted of being gay
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain to wipe criminal records of women convicted of being gay
June 13 (UPI) -- Women convicted of offenses related to being gay are now able for the first time to have those convictions wiped from their records, Britain announced Tuesday.
