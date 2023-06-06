Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2023 / 1:55 AM

Death toll from flooding in Haiti climbs to 42; others still missing

By Darryl Coote
Members of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency work from the National Emergency Operations Center to confront the unfolding crisis caused by flooding over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency/Twitter
Members of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency work from the National Emergency Operations Center to confront the unfolding crisis caused by flooding over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency/Twitter

June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Haiti said the death toll from mass flooding and landslides that hit the Hispaniola island nation over the weekend has climbed to 42 with 11 people still missing.

The country's Civil Protection Agency issued the updated casualty count Monday, showing that 85 others were also injured after Haiti was inundated with heavy rain that caused flooding on Saturday.

Advertisement

More than 13,500 houses were flooded by the natural disaster in five of Haiti's 10 administrative regions known as departments, affecting nearly 13,000 families and forcing 6,300 people to evacuate, the agency said.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs states that a provisional toll from the flooding shows more than 37,000 people impacted including 13,400 who have been displaced.

RELATED Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide

In an update on the situation, the U.N. office warns that further flooding is possible in the days and months ahead.

It said that while the situation has calmed though rain still falls on some departments, if a new low-pressure system moves over the nation in the next week, the waterlogged soils will be unable to prevent further flooding in the event of heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Meanwhile concerns are rising over the need to provide aid. Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s under secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, tweeted Monday that even before the weekend's flooding, half the population was in "dire need of humanitarian assistance."

RELATED Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search

"Although this is not a cyclone nor a tropical storm, considerable damage was observed in the affected areas," Jean-Martin Bauer, Haiti's acting humanitarian coordinator, said in a statement. "I am particularly concerned by the situation at a time with the Haitian population is already highly vulnerable."

The World Food Program said it would hand out hot meals to those displaced and were in the process of mobilizing ready-to-eat rations and other dry goods.

RELATED Robert Hanssen, ex-FBI agent convicted of spying, dies in prison at 79

Latest Headlines

EU blacklists 9 Russians involved in sentencing of Putin critic
World News // 1 hour ago
EU blacklists 9 Russians involved in sentencing of Putin critic
June 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted nine Russians over their involvement in April's sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, to 25 years' imprisonment.
U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned seven Russian nationals Monday, for their attempts to help destabilize the government of Moldova and "subvert democracy."
Advocate: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
World News // 20 hours ago
Advocate: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 5 (UPI) -- Uyghur human rights lawyer and advocate Rayhan Asat told UPI that more needs to be done to hold China accountable for the Uyghur genocide.
WHO to expand on European Union digital COVID-19 certification system
World News // 14 hours ago
WHO to expand on European Union digital COVID-19 certification system
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said on Monday it will expand on the European Union's digital COVID-19 certification system for use globally which will facilitate mobility across a range of ongoing health threats and pande
EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation
World News // 15 hours ago
EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation
June 5 (UPI) -- The European Commission is asking all tech companies operating in the European Union to begin voluntarily labeling content appearing on their platforms that is generated by artificial intelligence.
Spotify to layoff 200 employees in 'realignment' of podcast division
World News // 15 hours ago
Spotify to layoff 200 employees in 'realignment' of podcast division
June 5 (UPI) -- Spotify announced on Monday that it will lay off about 2% of its Spotify workforce as they go through a "strategic realignment" in connection with its podcast services.
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States Navy released a video Monday showing a near-collision between a U.S. destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend.
Britain to deploy two more barges to house asylum seekers
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain to deploy two more barges to house asylum seekers
June 5 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday his government had secured two additional barges to accommodate another 1,000 asylum seekers as part of his plan to stop small boats crossing the English Channel. 
Hong Kong authorities arrest woman in deaths of 3 daughters
World News // 16 hours ago
Hong Kong authorities arrest woman in deaths of 3 daughters
June 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong authorities arrested a 29-year-old woman on Monday whom they accused in the death of her three young daughters.
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
World News // 18 hours ago
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
June 5 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who has spent 20 years in jail for killing her four children has been freed after a special commission of inquiry threw the convictions into doubt, New South Wales officials said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement