The event lasted less than 6 hours, breaking the Guinness World Records for the most couples married in 12 hours and the most couples married in 24 hours.
Each couple received a blessing from officials including Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.
The trust presented each couple with gifts including jewelry. a mattress with bedding, kitchen utensils, a television and a refrigerator.
Officials said the goal of the event was to help underprivileged couples get married and start their lives together.