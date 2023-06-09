A mass wedding in India featured 2,143 couples getting married in under 6 hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 9 (UPI) -- It was a day of celebration in Baran, India, when 2,143 couples exchanged their vows in under 6 hours, breaking two world records. A registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan organized the mass wedding, which included both Hindu and Muslim marriages.

The event lasted less than 6 hours, breaking the Guinness World Records for the most couples married in 12 hours and the most couples married in 24 hours.

Each couple received a blessing from officials including Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

The trust presented each couple with gifts including jewelry. a mattress with bedding, kitchen utensils, a television and a refrigerator.

Officials said the goal of the event was to help underprivileged couples get married and start their lives together.