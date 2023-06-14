Dozens of migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast

Dozens of migrants died after a shipping boat capsized off the coast of Greece, authorities said Wednesday. Photo by Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Dozens of migrants have died after Greek authorities said Wednesday that a fishing vessel sank in the Aegean Sea. The Greek Coast Guard said in a statement that more than 100 people had been rescued and transported to a ship in Kalamata and that 17 bodies have been identified and collected. Advertisement

Greek's Shipping Ministry reported that as many as 78 people were killed, which would represent the deadliest shipping death off the coast of Greece since the 2015 migration crisis.

The Coast Guard, however, warned the death toll could rise, as early unconfirmed estimates said as many as 650 migrants may have been on the boat.

RELATED German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies

The Greek Coast said the ship was spotted at midday Tuesday by air and then by two vessels moving north but did not ask for assistance after it was contacted about the vessel's awkward movement as it floated haphazardly about 50 miles off the southern Greek city of Pylos.

The Greek Shipping Ministry said passengers on the boat had initially refused assistance by authorities but had accepted food and water from passing cargo ships.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that a ship "approached the boat and provided it with food supplies, while the foreigners refused to provide any further assistance. A second F/G ship approached the vessel to provide supplies and assistance, but the foreigners refused both supplies and assistance."

Advertisement

The European Border and Coast Guard agency Frontex said that the number of illegal border crossings in the Central Mediterranean has nearly quadrupled in the first four months of 2023, topping 42,200.

"Organized crime groups are taking advantage of political volatility in some departure countries to increase the number of migrants they smuggle across EU borders," Frontex said in May.