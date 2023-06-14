Trending
World News
June 14, 2023 / 11:03 AM

Dozens of migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast

By Clyde Hughes
Dozens of migrants died after a shipping boat capsized off the coast of Greece, authorities said Wednesday. Photo by Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA-EFE
June 14 (UPI) -- Dozens of migrants have died after Greek authorities said Wednesday that a fishing vessel sank in the Aegean Sea.

The Greek Coast Guard said in a statement that more than 100 people had been rescued and transported to a ship in Kalamata and that 17 bodies have been identified and collected.

Greek's Shipping Ministry reported that as many as 78 people were killed, which would represent the deadliest shipping death off the coast of Greece since the 2015 migration crisis.

The Coast Guard, however, warned the death toll could rise, as early unconfirmed estimates said as many as 650 migrants may have been on the boat.

RELATED German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies

The Greek Coast said the ship was spotted at midday Tuesday by air and then by two vessels moving north but did not ask for assistance after it was contacted about the vessel's awkward movement as it floated haphazardly about 50 miles off the southern Greek city of Pylos.

The Greek Shipping Ministry said passengers on the boat had initially refused assistance by authorities but had accepted food and water from passing cargo ships.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that a ship "approached the boat and provided it with food supplies, while the foreigners refused to provide any further assistance. A second F/G ship approached the vessel to provide supplies and assistance, but the foreigners refused both supplies and assistance."

The European Border and Coast Guard agency Frontex said that the number of illegal border crossings in the Central Mediterranean has nearly quadrupled in the first four months of 2023, topping 42,200.

"Organized crime groups are taking advantage of political volatility in some departure countries to increase the number of migrants they smuggle across EU borders," Frontex said in May.

Latest Headlines

U.N.: More than 110M worldwide displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses
World News // 19 minutes ago
U.N.: More than 110M worldwide displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses
June 14 (UPI) -- More than 110 million people have been forced to abandon their homes over the past year as war, climate disasters and humanitarian crises led to record-level displacement around the world, a United Nations report says.
International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade
World News // 46 minutes ago
International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade
June 14 (UPI) -- Shifts in renewable and alternative forms of energy suggest global crude oil demand will peak by the end of the decade, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
World News // 46 minutes ago
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
June 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has agreed to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's monetary policy shift on interest rates amid high inflation and the lira's record low against the U.S. dollar.
Britain's Vodafone, Three mobile phone providers to merge
World News // 51 minutes ago
Britain's Vodafone, Three mobile phone providers to merge
June 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Vodafone and Three mobile phone networks announced plans Wednesday to merge to form the country's largest cell phone operator with 27 million customers.
Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression'
World News // 1 hour ago
Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression'
June 14 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons have been delivered to the country, which neighbors Ukraine.
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
World News // 2 hours ago
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate was served legal papers Wednesday in a civil case brought by four women accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
World News // 2 hours ago
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
June 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission has told Google it could face mandatory divestment of part of its services in Europe for using market dominance to break EU antitrust laws.
Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan
World News // 2 hours ago
Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan
June 14 (UPI) -- India and Pakistan continued evacuations and closed airports on Wednesday as officials there braced for the landing of cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in decades.
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
World News // 2 hours ago
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa and Donetsk early Wednesday killed six civilians and injured 10 others, the Interior Ministry said.
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
June 14 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held a high-level phone call Wednesday morning ahead of their planned meeting.
