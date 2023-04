A boat with 400 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean Sea looks to be rescued on Sunday. Italian authorities have launched rescue efforts. Photo courtesy of Sea-Watch International/Twitter

April 11 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Tuesday they were coordinating the rescue of about 1,200 migrants on two boats in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the largest such efforts ever. The Italian Coast Guard said one barge was carrying 400 migrants from Libya when it ran out of fuel, while a second boat contained about 800. The volunteer organization Alarm Phone said the barge and its passengers continue to face significant challenges. Advertisement

"We spoke to the boat with approximately 400 people again," Alarm Phone said in a Twitter post Tuesday morning. "Despite seeing rescue assets, which are escorting them, the situation on board is dramatic. They report several medical emergencies, water filling the vessel and no fuel left. We have informed the authorities."

The coast guard said it opted to escort the boats to Italy rather than remove migrants from the vessels for safety concerns. Felix Weiss, a spokesman for the German rescue organization Sea-Watch International, said poor weather made the escort efforts more practical.

Despite efforts to slow the dangerous Mediterranean crossings, migrants taking the chance to reach Europe on the waterway have increased in 2023. Since Friday, more than 2,000 have been rescued from other boats on the trip.

The 400-person barge left Tobruk, Libya over the weekend when the vessel took on challenges, including water in the hull with numerous passengers in distress.