May 9, 2023 / 1:29 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies

By Daniel J. Graeber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges European lawmakers to act quickly on migration reforms that uphold bloc-wide values. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on lawmakers in the European Union to do more to reform migration policies without turning its back on European values.

Scholz addressed bloc leaders from Strasbourg on the occasion of Europe Day on Tuesday to discuss a wide range of geopolitical factors that need to be addressed. "With all our strength" the chancellor said, lawmakers need to finish the work started last month on migration policy.

"We are united by the goal of better managing and regulating irregular migration -- without betraying our values," he said.

Workers from countries outside the bloc remain necessary, he said, but countries of origin also need to take back those arriving on European shores who have no right to stay.

RELATED At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership

Members of the European Parliament already backed reforms that would return migrants who entered the bloc without permission, as well as deterring migrants to move freely across the region's open borders.

"An effective return policy is an essential element of a well-functioning system of Union asylum and migration management, whereby those who do not have the right to stay on Union territory should return," the EU proposed migrant legislation read.

The United Nations' lead migration agency said the 414 documented deaths of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in the first quarter are the most since 2017.

RELATED President Joe Biden thanks German chancellor for his nation's help in Ukraine

The Italian Coast Guard recently rescued two boats with about 1,200 migrants trying to reach Europe. One barge with about 400 migrants was confirmed to have left Libya before running into trouble that left it adrift, leaving some of its passengers in distress.

The number of migrants looking for safer shores is expected to increase with the spike in people trying to escape war and famine.

On war-related measures, Scholz said an enlarged and updated Europe is necessary to adopt to the changing international landscape, referencing the accession aspirations of Kiev.

RELATED German defense minister Christine Lambrecht resigns after criticism

Ukraine is seeking eventual membership in the European Union and NATO along with ongoing support in its fight against Russia's invasion.

"A prosperous, democratic, European Ukraine is the clearest rejection of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's imperial, revisionist and illegal policy," he said.

