Advertisement
World News
June 11, 2023 / 3:26 PM

Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military, poised to take control of mercenary group

By Adam Schrader
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, hit back at Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday as the military appears to move to take control of the mercenary forces. File Photo by Press Service of Prigozhin/UPI
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, hit back at Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday as the military appears to move to take control of the mercenary forces. File Photo by Press Service of Prigozhin/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, hit back at Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday as the military appears to move to take control of the mercenary forces.

Prigozhin's comments were posted by his company on Telegram and come as a response to Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov stating Saturday that "volunteer formations" will be asked to sign contracts directly with the military.

Advertisement

The mercenary boss and Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defense minister, have been feuding for months over war efforts in Ukraine as the former appears to be vying for increased political power in Russia.

"Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu. The Wagner private military company is organically built into the overall system," Prigozhin said.

RELATED France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia

"Wagner coordinates its actions with the generals on the right, left, with unit commanders, has the deepest experience and is a highly effective structure."

Prigozhin claimed that most Russian military units do not have the battlefield efficiency of Wagner forces because "Shoigu cannot manage military formations normally" and instead scrawls orders and decrees.

"When thunder breaks out, they will come running and bring weapons and ammunition with a request, 'help,'" he said.

Advertisement

Prigozhin added that the Wagner Group remains subordinate to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the will of the country.

Pankov, in a statement published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram, said that the military is stepping up its recruitment efforts -- noted that over 13,500 were accepted contracts in the first 10 days of June, which is 3.1 times more than in April.

"In addition to the entry of citizens into contract service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, we have a significant increase in citizens who want to defend the Fatherland in volunteer formations," Pankov said.

RELATED Russia will move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July, Putin says

Pankov admitted that "volunteer" forces like those of the Wagner Group are successful at fighting on the front lines.

"This speaks of the high consolidation of Russian society, the desire of citizens to make a personal contribution to the achievement of a common victory," Pankov said.

However, Pankov said that Russian leaders remain concerned about the legal issue of regulating such volunteer formations.

In addition, during the conference call, issues of legal regulation of the status of volunteer formations were considered and Russian officials have ordered volunteer units to sign contracts with the military by July 1.

"This will give volunteer formations the necessary legal status, create common approaches to organizing comprehensive support and fulfilling their tasks," he said.

Advertisement

Pankov did not directly name the Wagner Group in his comments.

Read More

Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv

Latest Headlines

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested, released without charges
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested, released without charges
June 11 (UPI) -- The police investigation of the Scottish National Party reached a new step Sunday with the arrest of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking Taiwan relations
World News // 1 hour ago
Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking Taiwan relations
June 11 (UPI) -- Months after severing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Honduras has opened a new embassy in Beijing on Sunday.
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
World News // 2 hours ago
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
June 11 (UPI) -- The Japanese island of Hokkaido was rattled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, but no aftershocks have been felt.
England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children
World News // 4 hours ago
England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children
June 11 (UPI) -- England's National Health Services announced Friday that it will not give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics because of "significant uncertainties" surrounding such hormone treatments.
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
World News // 23 hours ago
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
June 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are dead as torrential rains and flooding inundated parts of northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
June 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron issued a warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia during a rare one-on-one conversation with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the government said.
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
World News // 1 day ago
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
June 10 (UPI) -- A blast killed five employees at an explosives factory in Ankara Saturday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
World News // 1 day ago
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
June 10 (UPI) -- Two airplanes came into contact with each other on Saturday at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
World News // 1 day ago
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
June 10 (UPI) -- The Colombian military says it has rescued four children who were missing in the Amazon jungle for over a month.
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
World News // 1 day ago
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
June 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 children are among the dozens of people killed after coming into contact with an explosive device that detonated Friday during a recreational soccer game in Somalia, local authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement