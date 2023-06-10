France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a 90-minute phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the two leaders appeared to trade barbs over drones supplied to Russia. File Photo by Iranian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron issued a warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia during a rare one-on-one conversation with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the government said. Raisi's office, meanwhile, responded by cautioning France about the "miscalculations" of "some European governments" regarding sanctions and other issues impeding relations between the two countries, according to a readout. Advertisement

A statement issued by the Elysee Palace to media outlets indicated Macron warned Raisi during the 90-minute call about the "gravity" of the security and humanitarian consequences of Iran's delivery of drones to Russia, which he said Moscow is using in its "war of aggression" against Ukraine.

The French leader called on Tehran to end the shipments immediately and also voiced concerns to Raisi about the "current trajectory" of Iran's nuclear program at a time when negotiations with the international community to revive the deal limiting its nuclear program have stalled, the Elysee said.

Iran admitted last year it has supplied drones to the Russian military, but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

In its own account of the call, Raisi's office said the two leaders "discussed how to promote relations, in particular the ongoing negotiations (on nuclear) and regional developments."

It said European governments have made miscalculations about Iran before because they have fallen into "intelligence traps" created by hostile groups, terrorists and separatists.

"[Raisi] stressed avoiding interference in international affairs and emphasized respect for the principle of national sovereignty," according to the official readout.

The Iranian presidency revealed that he also discussed cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, a nuclear watchdog, as world governments continue to try to reach a deal with Iran to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Raisi told Macron that Iran has made "repeated confirmations" to the IAEA that it is adhering to its legal obligations as his office warned France to avoid "non-constructive actions" amid nuclear talks.

"The issue of war in Ukraine was also part of the talks between the two presidents on regional issues, where Raisi declared the Islamic Republic's firm policy of opposing war, and considered diplomacy as the best solution," the statement from his office reads.

"Emphasizing on the continuation of negotiations to lift sanctions until reaching a conclusion, the French president considered the Islamic Republic of Iran as a part of the solution to the Ukraine crisis and demanded that Iran play a greater role in this regard."