Advertisement
World News
June 10, 2023 / 4:56 PM

France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia

By Adam Schrader
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a 90-minute phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the two leaders appeared to trade barbs over drones supplied to Russia. File Photo by Iranian President Press Office/UPI
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a 90-minute phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the two leaders appeared to trade barbs over drones supplied to Russia. File Photo by Iranian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron issued a warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia during a rare one-on-one conversation with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the government said.

Raisi's office, meanwhile, responded by cautioning France about the "miscalculations" of "some European governments" regarding sanctions and other issues impeding relations between the two countries, according to a readout.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Elysee Palace to media outlets indicated Macron warned Raisi during the 90-minute call about the "gravity" of the security and humanitarian consequences of Iran's delivery of drones to Russia, which he said Moscow is using in its "war of aggression" against Ukraine.

The French leader called on Tehran to end the shipments immediately and also voiced concerns to Raisi about the "current trajectory" of Iran's nuclear program at a time when negotiations with the international community to revive the deal limiting its nuclear program have stalled, the Elysee said.

RELATED Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv

Iran admitted last year it has supplied drones to the Russian military, but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

In its own account of the call, Raisi's office said the two leaders "discussed how to promote relations, in particular the ongoing negotiations (on nuclear) and regional developments."

Advertisement

It said European governments have made miscalculations about Iran before because they have fallen into "intelligence traps" created by hostile groups, terrorists and separatists.

RELATED Russia will move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July, Putin says

"[Raisi] stressed avoiding interference in international affairs and emphasized respect for the principle of national sovereignty," according to the official readout.

The Iranian presidency revealed that he also discussed cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, a nuclear watchdog, as world governments continue to try to reach a deal with Iran to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Raisi told Macron that Iran has made "repeated confirmations" to the IAEA that it is adhering to its legal obligations as his office warned France to avoid "non-constructive actions" amid nuclear talks.

RELATED Iran helping Russia build military drone factory, White House says

"The issue of war in Ukraine was also part of the talks between the two presidents on regional issues, where Raisi declared the Islamic Republic's firm policy of opposing war, and considered diplomacy as the best solution," the statement from his office reads.

"Emphasizing on the continuation of negotiations to lift sanctions until reaching a conclusion, the French president considered the Islamic Republic of Iran as a part of the solution to the Ukraine crisis and demanded that Iran play a greater role in this regard."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
World News // 39 minutes ago
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
June 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are dead as torrential rains and flooding inundated parts of northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
World News // 1 hour ago
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
June 10 (UPI) -- A blast killed five employees at an explosives factory in Ankara Saturday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
World News // 2 hours ago
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
June 10 (UPI) -- Two airplanes came into contact with each other on Saturday at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
World News // 2 hours ago
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
June 10 (UPI) -- The Colombian military says it has rescued four children who were missing in the Amazon jungle for over a month.
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
June 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 children are among the dozens of people killed after coming into contact with an explosive device that detonated Friday during a recreational soccer game in Somalia, local authorities said.
At least 9 dead in al-Shabaab attack on Somalia luxury hotel
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 9 dead in al-Shabaab attack on Somalia luxury hotel
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people are dead after what police are calling a terrorist attack at a luxury resort in Mogadishu, Somalia, late on Friday.
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
June 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces claimed to have made advances around the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut on Saturday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged more assistance during a surprise visit to Kyiv.
French stabbing suspect indicted on attempted murder, weapons charges
World News // 7 hours ago
French stabbing suspect indicted on attempted murder, weapons charges
June 10 (UPI) -- A man suspected of stabbing four children at a playground in the French Alps this week is facing charges of attempted murder following a Saturday court appearance, prosecutors said. 
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
World News // 23 hours ago
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
BANGKOK, June 9 (UPI) -- Dispensaries can be found on seemingly every corner of this bustling Thai capital, their neon-lit marijuana leaves beckoning customers as the country marks the one-year anniversary of decriminalizing cannabis.
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
June 9 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as a member of Parliament after receiving a pre-publication copy of a Privileges Committee report evaluating if he mislead Parliament about gatherings he held at D
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement