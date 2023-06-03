Advertisement
World News
June 3, 2023 / 12:09 PM

President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Wall Street Journal Ukraine is ready for an anticipated counter-offensive. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Wall Street Journal Ukraine is ready for an anticipated counter-offensive. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published Saturday his country is ready for its anticipated counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.

"In my opinion, as of today, we are ready to do it," Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging interview. "We would like to have certain things, but we can't wait for months. We strongly believe we will succeed. I don't know how long it will take."

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader also weighed on other subjects, including U.S. politics.

When discussing the next year's presidential election, Zelensky said President Joe Biden "has been more helpful than President Trump," though he emphasized that there was no full-scale invasion during Trump's tenure.

RELATED Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones

"I didn't understand when Donald Trump said that, 'in 24 hours, I would bring Putin and Zelensky to the table and end the war.' He could have done it. But that didn't happen. Yes, the question was probably not as pressing at the time, because there was no full-scale invasion. But our territories were occupied," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also talked about the success of U.S.-built Patriot missile batteries against Moscow's hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called "undefeatable."

Advertisement

"There's currently one weapon capable of stopping some types of missiles launched by the Russian Federation," Zelensky said. "The reality is 50 Patriots will, for the most part, prevent people from dying."

RELATED Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit

Ukrainian forces have been able to use a phased radar array system to help Patriots target the trajectories of incoming Kinzhal's, effectively knocking them out.

Ivan Kirichevskiy, an analyst with the Ukrainian military publication Defense Express, told local media last month that Kyiv's air defense forces had, with crash-course training, "literally squeezed out of the Patriot a capability that the Pentagon did not think was possible."

A number of Russian scientists who worked on the Kinzhal have been arrested over the past year, prompting colleagues to write an open letter in protest last month.

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky's diplomacy improves ground for fresh offensive in Ukraine

The signatories said they "know each of them as a patriot and a decent person," CNN reported.

"The materials of all three criminal cases are closed from the public, but we know from open sources that the acts for which our colleagues can spend the rest of their lives behind bars are something that is considered essential all over the world, including in Russia," the scientists said.

Stressing the importance of further aircraft and air defense support, Zelensky said Saturday that "any counteroffensive without air superiority is very dangerous."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

3 Israeli soldiers killed in security incident along Egyptian border
World News // 1 hour ago
3 Israeli soldiers killed in security incident along Egyptian border
June 3 (UPI) -- Three Israeli soldiers were killed Saturday in a terrorist incident along the Egyptian border, military officials announced. 
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
World News // 2 hours ago
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
June 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Friday's train accident in India's Odisha state rose to 288 on Saturday as rescuers looking for survivors used cranes and bulldozers in an attempt to raise mangled rail cars. 
India rail crash kills at least 200, injures about 900 more
World News // 19 hours ago
India rail crash kills at least 200, injures about 900 more
June 2 (UPI) -- At least 200 people are dead and 900 injured after a train derailment and collision in India's Odisha state Friday.
Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems
World News // 20 hours ago
Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 2 (UPI) -- After years of wars, proxy conflicts, disputes and inaction, Arab leaders are moving to play a bigger role in solving their region's problems with a surprise wave of reconciliation, analysts told UPI.
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
World News // 22 hours ago
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
June 2 (UPI) -- Mexican investigators discovered 45 bags containing human remains in a ravine near Guadalajara in Jalisco state. The bodies were discovered in the Mirador del Bosque ravine as police searched for seven missing people.
European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban
World News // 22 hours ago
European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban
June 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament is advocating for a ban of the popular social media app TikTok across all of its 28 member states.
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will sanction a Middle East tech firm and two senior employees for helping the Iranian government censor Internet content there.
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
World News // 23 hours ago
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
June 2 (UPI) -- Doubts remain over whether OPEC and its allies can reach a consensus agreement on production levels this weekend, but at least one analyst said Friday it's unwise to place any bets.
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
World News // 23 hours ago
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
June 2 (UPI) -- Senegal shut down some social media sites Friday, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Whatsapp, after Thursday clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least nine dead.
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems
Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement