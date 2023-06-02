Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones

1/3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded local officials ensure access to bomb shelters after three people were killed while trying to enter a shelter on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces. "The occupiers do not stop their attempts to terrorize the capital of Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. Another nighttime attack ended in failure for the enemy and another success of the Ukrainian air defenses," the military said in a Telegram post. Advertisement

The military said Russia launched Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones at 11 p.m. local time that "entered from the southern topography of the area and the channel of the Dnieper" while 15 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched against Ukraine at around 3:00 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said two people were killed in Ukrainian shelling while traveling in a car and that nine people had been injured in the previous 24 hours.

The governor of Russia's Smolensk region said two towns in the region were struck by drones.

The two sides have been frequently exchanging attacks throughout the week, including a ballistic missile in Kyiv on Thursday that killed three people, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, and injured at least 11 others.

Advertisement

In response to the deaths, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that officials keep bomb shelters accessible after, the three were reportedly trying to enter a closed shelter.

RELATED Russia says drone sparked fire at oil refinery

"The situation like last night in Kyiv when people came to the shelter and the shelter was closed should never happen again. It is the duty of local authorities, a very specific duty, to ensure that shelters are available, and available around the clock," Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he ordered police to check the accessibility of bomb shelters while on patrol.

Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister, Ihor Klymenko, called the deaths a "crime" and said police have launched an investigation.

"Protecting people means protecting them at all levels, shelters must be accessible around the clock. It is painful to see the negligence of this duty. It is painful to see casualties, and if this duty is not fulfilled on the ground, it is the direct responsibility of law enforcement bodies to bring [violators] to justice," Zelensky said in an address Thursday.