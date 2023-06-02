Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2023 / 12:12 PM

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded local officials ensure access to bomb shelters after three people were killed while trying to enter a shelter on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded local officials ensure access to bomb shelters after three people were killed while trying to enter a shelter on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"The occupiers do not stop their attempts to terrorize the capital of Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. Another nighttime attack ended in failure for the enemy and another success of the Ukrainian air defenses," the military said in a Telegram post.

Advertisement

The military said Russia launched Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones at 11 p.m. local time that "entered from the southern topography of the area and the channel of the Dnieper" while 15 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched against Ukraine at around 3:00 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said two people were killed in Ukrainian shelling while traveling in a car and that nine people had been injured in the previous 24 hours.

RELATED Early morning missile barrage against Kyiv kills child, two women

The governor of Russia's Smolensk region said two towns in the region were struck by drones.

The two sides have been frequently exchanging attacks throughout the week, including a ballistic missile in Kyiv on Thursday that killed three people, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, and injured at least 11 others.

Advertisement

In response to the deaths, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that officials keep bomb shelters accessible after, the three were reportedly trying to enter a closed shelter.

RELATED Russia says drone sparked fire at oil refinery

"The situation like last night in Kyiv when people came to the shelter and the shelter was closed should never happen again. It is the duty of local authorities, a very specific duty, to ensure that shelters are available, and available around the clock," Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he ordered police to check the accessibility of bomb shelters while on patrol.

Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister, Ihor Klymenko, called the deaths a "crime" and said police have launched an investigation.

RELATED Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities

"Protecting people means protecting them at all levels, shelters must be accessible around the clock. It is painful to see the negligence of this duty. It is painful to see casualties, and if this duty is not fulfilled on the ground, it is the direct responsibility of law enforcement bodies to bring [violators] to justice," Zelensky said in an address Thursday.

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
World News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will sanction a Middle East tech firm and two senior employees for helping the Iranian government censor Internet content there.
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
World News // 43 minutes ago
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
June 2 (UPI) -- Doubts remain over whether OPEC and its allies can reach a consensus agreement on production levels this weekend, but at least one analyst said Friday it's unwise to place any bets.
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
World News // 58 minutes ago
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
June 2 (UPI) -- Senegal shut down some social media sites Friday, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Whatsapp, after Thursday clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least nine dead.
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
World News // 2 hours ago
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
June 2 (UPI) -- Austrian officials said on Friday that two of its citizens have been released from Iran with the help of Oman negotiators.
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
World News // 2 hours ago
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
June 2 (UPI) -- The synthetic drug trade throughout Asia was accelerating at record pace as methamphetamine traffickers sought to expand their global enterprise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations.
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
June 2 (UPI) -- Japan's Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country's fertility rate dropped for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic being blamed partially for the latest decline.
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
World News // 4 hours ago
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
June 2 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he will provide contested WhatsApp messages directly to a public inquiry into COVID-19, over the head of the government
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States signed its first trade agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on Thursday, strengthening their economic ties while drawing a strong rebuke from China.
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
World News // 8 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
June 2 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have been hit with U.S. punitive measures, as the Biden administration attempts to hold those accountable for threatening peace and stability in the Northeast African nation.
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea issued a joint cybersecurity advisory Friday against a North Korean hacker group that Seoul claims stole technology used in the North's failed satellite launch attempt this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement