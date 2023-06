1/2

June 1 (UPI) -- Around 30,000 Israeli citizens gathered in Jerusalem Thursday for the city's annual Pride and Tolerance March, while security forces remained on high alert in the capital because of threats of violence. Thousands of police officers were deployed to the event with three arrests made before it officially started. Advertisement

One of those detained ahead of the march, a 60-year-old man was arrested for writing social media posts encouraging people to murder participants.

All three men arrested were given temporary restraining orders barring them from entering the city.

Far-right anti-LGBTQ groups called for a large counter-rally over what they described as an "Abomination Parade."

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said security for all concerned matters most.

Ben-Gvir, who is a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party was booed from the crowd by LGBTQ supporters.

"These are basic rights in a democracy and must be protected. People must not be turned away or detained solely because of their religious appearance or their intention is to demonstrate against the parade," Ben-Gvir said at a news conference earlier in the week.

The parade is the first in a series of events marking the start of Pride Month in Israel.

Several celebrities and well-known figures attended the parade, including retired army general and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz.