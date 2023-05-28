Ukrainian adviser vows 'consequences' for Iran after drone strikes in Kyiv

A view of damages on a residential building after an overnight shelling by shock drones on Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people died and more were injured after drone's debris fell. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

This comes after Russia executed the largest drone strike of the war thus far, turning 54 Shahed drones against the city of Kyiv early Sunday, CNN reported.

Fifty-eight of the 59 drones unleashed overnight were shot down by the Ukrainian air force, but not until after the unmanned aerial vehicles armed with precision-guided weapons caused widespread damage.

Attacks were not isolated to Kyiv. To the north, Zhytomyr was also attacked, and Nikopol was hit by heavy artillery.

Schools, medical facilities and infrastructure were among the damage, the BBC reported.

"Tehran became a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities," Podolyak said.

"Today's night attack on Kyiv by more than fifty 'Shaheeds' -- on City Day -- is another eloquent confirmation of this truth. In legal terms: Iran is doing this with direct intent and awareness of the consequences of its actions. And there will definitely be consequences."

City Day, or Kyiv Day, commemorates the anniversary of the city's founding. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the drone attacks came from multiple directions. Two people were killed and more were wounded by debris.

"Today, I want to remind official Tehran of the basic laws of existence, in particular the law of the boomerang," Pdolyak said.

"Do not be confused by the illusion of geographical distance or a misunderstanding of Ukraine's priorities today. Released once, 'Shakhed' will definitely find its way to its manufacturer."