Advertisement
World News
May 28, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Ukrainian adviser vows 'consequences' for Iran after drone strikes in Kyiv

By Joe Fisher
A view of damages on a residential building after an overnight shelling by shock drones on Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people died and more were injured after drone's debris fell. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
A view of damages on a residential building after an overnight shelling by shock drones on Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people died and more were injured after drone's debris fell. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian adviser said there will be consequences for Iran after Iranian drones were used to strike Kyiv.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Sunday that a draft resolution is being submitted by the president to sanction Iran for 50 years.

Advertisement

This comes after Russia executed the largest drone strike of the war thus far, turning 54 Shahed drones against the city of Kyiv early Sunday, CNN reported.

Fifty-eight of the 59 drones unleashed overnight were shot down by the Ukrainian air force, but not until after the unmanned aerial vehicles armed with precision-guided weapons caused widespread damage.

RELATED Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war

Attacks were not isolated to Kyiv. To the north, Zhytomyr was also attacked, and Nikopol was hit by heavy artillery.

Schools, medical facilities and infrastructure were among the damage, the BBC reported.

"Tehran became a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities," Podolyak said.

RELATED Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports

"Today's night attack on Kyiv by more than fifty 'Shaheeds' -- on City Day -- is another eloquent confirmation of this truth. In legal terms: Iran is doing this with direct intent and awareness of the consequences of its actions. And there will definitely be consequences."

Advertisement

City Day, or Kyiv Day, commemorates the anniversary of the city's founding. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the drone attacks came from multiple directions. Two people were killed and more were wounded by debris.

"Today, I want to remind official Tehran of the basic laws of existence, in particular the law of the boomerang," Pdolyak said.

RELATED Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy

"Do not be confused by the illusion of geographical distance or a misunderstanding of Ukraine's priorities today. Released once, 'Shakhed' will definitely find its way to its manufacturer."

Latest Headlines

Protesters, opposition leaders decry Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of new parliament building
World News // 2 hours ago
Protesters, opposition leaders decry Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of new parliament building
May 28 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's new parliament building on Sunday while protesters were met with violence.
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
World News // 3 hours ago
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
May 28 (UPI) -- Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday over opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey's runoff race.
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea once sentenced a toddler to life in a prison camp because the baby's family had been caught with a copy of the Bible, according to a new report from the U.S. State Department.
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
May 28 (UPI) -- Russian leaders and businesses are pushing for a "Soviet-style" work ethic to bolster the nation's economy amid the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence.
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
World News // 7 hours ago
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
May 28 (UPI) -- China on Sunday celebrated the maiden commercial voyage of its first domestically produced passenger jet, a significant milestone for the country seeking to compete with the West.
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
May 27 (UPI) -- The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
World News // 23 hours ago
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
May 27 (UPI) -- Twitter has withdrawn from the European Union's online disinformation code of practice, a voluntary agreement that most major social media platforms pledged to abide, prompting a warning from the bloc.
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
World News // 1 day ago
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it landed has claimed he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly, South Korean officials said Saturday.
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
May 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday the country's military played a role in last year's drone attack on a key Crimean bridge as well as on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
World News // 1 day ago
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement